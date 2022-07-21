Filter problems delay opening of Tibbetts Brook Park pool

For the second day in a row, problems are delaying the opening of Tibbetts Brook Park pool in Yonkers.

A mechanical issue of the pool’s filter system is today’s culprit, according to county officials.

Crews are working to remedy the problem, but officials are hoping to resolve the issue soon.

However, workers at the pool in Yonkers are advising people to go to the county pools at Sprain and Saxon Woods parks.

Officials say it will take time to get the Tibbetts pool properly chlorinated once the filter is fixed.

The opening of the pool was delayed yesterday about an hour due to a temporary staffing shortage.