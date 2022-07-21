ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Filter problems delay opening of Tibbetts Brook Park pool

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N0a8_0go0mbl900

For the second day in a row, problems are delaying the opening of Tibbetts Brook Park pool in Yonkers.

A mechanical issue of the pool’s filter system is today’s culprit, according to county officials.

Crews are working to remedy the problem, but officials are hoping to resolve the issue soon.

However, workers at the pool in Yonkers are advising people to go to the county pools at Sprain and Saxon Woods parks.

Officials say it will take time to get the Tibbetts pool properly chlorinated once the filter is fixed.

The opening of the pool was delayed yesterday about an hour due to a temporary staffing shortage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy