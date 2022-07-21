ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayors ask Biden to help with influx of asylum-seekers

By CLAUDIA TORRENS and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic mayors of New York and Washington are asking the Biden administration to help with what they say is a surge in their cities of asylum-seeking migrants from border states, eliciting gleeful reactions from Republicans who say the pleas are evidence the U.S. is in an...

