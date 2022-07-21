Mayors ask Biden to help with influx of asylum-seekers
By CLAUDIA TORRENS and MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
counton2.com
4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic mayors of New York and Washington are asking the Biden administration to help with what they say is a surge in their cities of asylum-seeking migrants from border states, eliciting gleeful reactions from Republicans who say the pleas are evidence the U.S. is in an...
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said that there can be "no business as usual" with the military in Myanmar after the executions of four pro-democracy activists and called on China to do more to apply pressure to the Naypyidaw regime. The ruling military junta, which seized power...
A Texas jury will hear the first testimony Tuesday in a civil lawsuit to decide how much Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. At stake for...
The CEOs of Richmond's publicly traded companies — among the highest paid positions in the region — are all men, and all but one of the 22 people on the list are white, according to a list of the positions compiled by Richmond BizSense. The collage of headshots...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Officials are expected to provide an update on Chicago's bid to bring the Democratic National Convention to the city. Chicago is competing with New York, Atlanta and Houston for the convention. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are all leading the pitch and will hold a news conference Tuesday. The DNC isn't until 2024, but city officials have made their interest in hosting the event clear for some time now. They even released a video, back in May, voiced by rapper, actor and Chicago native Common. He called Chicago "the heartland of democracy."Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996, but is most well-known for hosting the 1968 Democratic convention, which was marred by violence against protestors.
Comments / 0