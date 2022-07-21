ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man Not Charged After Pointing Gun at Father and Baby in Detroit

By Tony LaBrie
 4 days ago
Charges were dismissed earlier this week against a man that pulled a gun on a father and baby at a gas station in Detroit in June. Yes, he literally pointed a gun into the face of a man holding a baby. Last month we told you about Euric Butler....

