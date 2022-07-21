ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

String quartet brings music to inmates in Mississippi prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5tnM_0go0m29500
1 of 2

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A string quartet performed classical music, movie scores and hymns during a concert this week inside a Mississippi prison.

Two violinists, a viola player and a cellist from First Baptist Church of Jackson played for 68 inmates Tuesday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

“Music is a language that anyone from any country, any system, anyone can understand because it’s the beauty that God gave us,” cellist Sarah Beth Mullen said a news release Thursday from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Beth Masters, the department’s director of the women’s prison seminary, arranged the concert, which took place in the prison chapel.

“I wanted to uplift them and give them some classical inspiration with a little bit of the free world,” Masters said.

In addition to hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and classical works by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, the musicians played selections from “The Sound of Music,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Lion King.”

One of the inmates, Torri Sanders, said she enjoyed the experience.

“Having that music poured into us — everything you put in is what’s going to come out, and it’s nothing but good,” Sanders said in the news release.

Comments / 1

Related
WAPT

Newest MOMS billboard includes pictures of slain father and daughter

JACKSON, Miss. — A new anti-violence billboard went up in Jackson featuring pictures of a 5-year-old girl and her father, both of whom were murdered. "This is a special edition billboard," said Jessica Frazier, founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons. "As you guys can remember, over a month ago on June 12, little Mariyah (Lacey) was gunned down here in Jackson. The reason why I'm bringing up that topic right now is because Little Mariyah's father is on one of our Greenwood billboards."
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: 2022-23 Back to School events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents will be preparing to sent their children back to Mississippi classrooms soon. With summer winding down, local organizations are finding ways to help students prepare for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are some of the back to school events that are taking place across Mississippi in the coming weeks: Central […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Chicago to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chicago will once again return to Mississippi to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in 2022. The concert will be on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band recently announced their 38th studio album Born For This Moment. The […]
BRANDON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi councilman wants to challenge law on police pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Pearl, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Families attend Jackson’s Movies in the Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department held their 5th annual Movies in the Park on Saturday, July 23 at Forest High School. Local vendors provided food and drinks for families who came to watch. Those in attendance were glad to see the City of Jackson offering a summertime family fun event. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

GoFundMe created to establish education fund for Brad Pennington’s son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A GoFundMe has been created in order to establish an education fund for Brad Pennington’s son. Pennington, a postal worker in the Jackson area, was killed on his mail route when the subject of a police chase hit his mail truck. He was 32 years old and leaves behind a wife, Jordan, and a son, Westin.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Jackson officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. The shooting happened Monday afternoon, July 25 in Jackson. WLBT-TV in Jackson reports the unnamed suspect is dead. Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said an officer saw the suspect shoot at a woman inside a vehicle.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Doctor encourages Mississippi schools to have COVID-19 safety plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the school year approaches, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across the country. Some local students report back to school as early as next week. The coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented incident in the United States since February 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been multiple […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
WJTV 12

Groups hold community extravaganza in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a fun time for many who gathered in South Jackson on Saturday, July 23 for Operation R.E.A.C.H. and Operation Good that teamed up for a community extravaganza. The event was held at the South Jackson Tennis Center where food and a live DJ got the community together. Operation R.E.A.C.H. […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, reservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI officials said at a news conference that the effort is being publicized to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and encourage relatives of missing Indigenous persons who aren’t on the list to reach out to local law enforcement and file a report. The project is in addition to the FBI’s continuing efforts to call attention to unsolved Indigenous homicides and missing person cases it is investigating. “For a long time, the issue of missing Native Americans has been in the news and a lot of people have been wondering if anybody is paying attention,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “I am here to assure you the FBI has been paying attention and together with our partners, we are taking a significant step toward justice for these victims, their families and communities.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Classical Music#The Inmates#String Quartet#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#First Baptist Church
Daily Mississippian

Murder charge filed in connection with Jimmie “Jay” Lee case

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., a 2022 UM graduate from Grenada, has been charged with murder. Bond has not been set at this time. Authorities are still working to locate Lee’s body. Lee,...
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole. Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a bond hearing that’s yet to be scheduled. The girl’s case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans, were among conservatives who publicly questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Louisiana mayor enters rehab, citing alcohol dependency

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor said Monday that he has checked himself into a rehab facility for treatment of alcohol addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in a news release that he will be in an in-patient facility for 21 days. A statement from the city said Guillory will remain in authority over Lafayette Parish and city government. Through arrangements with the rehab facility, Guillory will have access to a computer and internet service and will be able to review and sign contracts, ordinances and other documents. Guillory’s biography on the city’s website said he enlisted in the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2001 and led a platoon in Iraq in 2005
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Mississippi scratch-off player wins $200K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Newton County lottery player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday to buy groceries and several scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
tigerdroppings.com

Watch out - Jackson, MS incident may go national

Because Jackson literally has nothing worth stealing, criminals from Jackson have made it a habit to go into neighboring suburbs. Some of those suburbs have police forces that will chase suspects into Jackson - because once they get to Jackson, they feel safe with JPD and if they do get caught, Soros judges and DAs.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County inmate accused of stabbing guard in neck

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County jail correctional officer was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a capital murder inmate. The Yazoo Herald reported an altercation broke out between inmate Alonzo Alexander and a female correctional officer. A male correctional officer became involved, reportedly to protect the female officer. The male officer was […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy