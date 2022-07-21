ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, TN

This Week at the Loretto Farmers Market

 4 days ago

Come hungry to the market this Friday! Sacred Heart School will be selling smoked bologna sandwiches (with chips and water) from 4:30 until (while supplies last). Come support the school...

LCSAPC Quarterly Meeting to be Held Monday August 22nd

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION QUARTERLY MEETING WILL BE HELD MONDAY AUGUST 22ND AT 6 AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRING ROAD. DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. THE EVENING WILL SERVE AS A BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE NIGHT AND WILL FEATURE BUILDING STRONG BRAINS TN PRESENTED BY JOHN RUST, POWER OF PUTNAM COALITION’S DRUGR ENDANGERED CHILDREN’S COORDINATOR. FREE DINNER WILL BE PROVIDED. TO RSVP CALL 931-244-5533.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Proposed 260-unit apartment community in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed mixed-use development in Spring Hill would bring more than 260 apartments and commercial space to the community on the Maury County side of the line. "Right in the middle we’re hoping to have a big open lawn with a dog park, that...
SPRING HILL, TN
Lewis County Receives Dog Park Dash Grant

THE CITY OF HOHENWALD/ LEWIS COUNTY WAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AS ONE OF 15 WINNERS OF THE RANDY BOYD FOUNDATION DOG PARK DASH GRANT. WINNERS WERE ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY. EACH YEAR THE BOYD FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANTS ACROSS THE STATE WITH DOG PARK DASH INITIATEIVE WITH THE GOAL IN MAKING TENNESSEE THE MOST PET FRIENDLY STATE IN AMERICA. THE CITIES OF LAWRENCEBURG, COLUMBIA, PULASK, SPRING HILL AND ARDMORE HAVE ALL BEEN PAST WINNERS.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
Peggy Geraldine Bosheers Headrick

Peggy Geraldine Bosheers Headrick, age 85, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Ethridge, TN, retired from Kmart and Rural King, and a member of OK Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Rosie...
LEOMA, TN
Joseph Bradley Potts, Jr.

Joseph Bradley (JB) Potts Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday July, 24th at Meadowbrook in Pulaski, TN. He was 92 years old. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He spent his life in service to God, family, country, and his community. He married the love of...
PULASKI, TN
Betty Jim Rose

Betty Jim Rose , age 77 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday July 22, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
LEOMA, TN
John Michael Collier

John Michael Collier, age 65, of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Pulaski, Tennessee. He was a native of Lynnville and retired from Bridgestone. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Walker Collier; and his mother-in-love, Sarah Sims. He...
LYNNVILLE, TN
Columbia State College to Host the American Watercolor Society's Annual Travelling Exhibition

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE'S PRYOR ART GALLERY WILL HOST THE AMERICAN WATERCOLOR SOCIETY'S ANNUAL TRAVELING EXHIBITION AUGUST 1ST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ARTISTS SUBMITTED THEIR WORK TO A PANEL OF JURORS FOR A CHANCE TO BE A PART OF THE ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL EXHIBIT. THE EXHIBIT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIA STATE DOT E-D-U OR CALL 931-540-2883.
COLUMBIA, TN
Lawrenceburg City Zoning Board of Appeals Hearing Scheduled

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 8TH, TO HEAR A REQUEST RYAN APPLETON CONCERNING A CERTAIN PARCEL ON FALL RIVER ROAD TO BE USED FOR A MULTIFAMILY PURPOSE. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Francis Joseph Hagan (Notice)

Francis Joseph Hagan, age 84, of Lawrenceburg passed away Saturday July 23rd at his residence. A complete list of survivors and arrangements will be announced later through Neal Funeral Home.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Maury County Fire Responders Assist with Baby Delivery

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED TO ASSIST A MOTHER GIVING BIRTH IN THE AREA OF PULASKI HIGHWAY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT 1:15AM. THE PATIENT WAS ON HER WAY TO DELIVER AT THE HOSPITAL AND COULDN’T MAKE IT THERE IN TIME. FOUR MAURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED (AN EMERGENCY MEDICAL...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Obituaries week of July 20

Funeral service for Virginia Stringer Green, 93, was held Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Dobbs and Bro. Cecil Berry officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in New Center Cemetery. Mrs. Green died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 28, 1929, in Morgan County to Marvin Roth Lorance and Annie Mae Berry Lorance. She was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in the spooling department, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and was a long-time member of New Friendship Baptist Church before moving to Decatur and after attending First Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hubert Stringer and Elbert Green, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include daughter, Shirley Stringer (Schrimsher) Parker, Decatur; son, William Gary Stringer, Hartselle; sister, Fran Bishop, Decatur; grandchildren, Chris Schrimsher (Cammie) and April Williams (Joel); three great grandchildren, Hillary, Holden and Elizabeth Pallbearers were Chris Schrimsher, Joel Williams, Michael Dobbs, Johnny Cook and Steve Dobbs.
DECATUR, AL
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: GILES COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 14 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE

