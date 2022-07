Three years after a crash killed seven motorcyclists in Northern New Hampshire, the trial of the truck driver accused of causing the crash is about to get underway. Volodymyr Zhukovskky’s trial starts on Tuesday in Lancaster, New Hampshire, with opening statements. The trial has been delayed since last year because of the pandemic. On Monday, jurors traveled a half hour east to get a firsthand look at the scene where the seven bikers died.

LANCASTER, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO