Porsche, Cadillac GTPs share track at Sebring

By Jeff Olson, IMSA Wire Service
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDane Cameron has worked with Team Penske for years, so his engineers don’t need to hear much from him to know if his car is functioning properly. “They know how to read me,” Cameron said. “They know when I’m happy or unhappy.”. What they read...

racer.com

SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
racer.com

Kurt Busch not cleared to race in Pocono after qualifying shunt

Kurt Busch will not drive his 23XI Racing Toyota on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway as doctors have not cleared the former series champion to compete after another evaluation following his crash in qualifying. The driver of the No.45 Toyota made it to the second round of NASCAR Cup Series...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Daily Drive a Dodge Hellcat?

If you’re a muscle car fan looking for an over-the-top means to get to work and school, a daily driver Dodge Hellcat may have crossed your mind. It’s tempting to grab a key to a Dodge Challenger or Charger with hilarious horsepower and use it to do just about everything. However, there are a couple of things to consider before you start racking up mileage with that supercharged Mopar, like selling a kidney to fill the tank.
CARS
The Drive

Shop Builds Luxury Single Cab, Short Bed Chevy Silverados Because GM Won’t

There’s a lot of cutting involved, but these shorty Silverado High Country clones are impressive. You'd be hard-pressed to find a new single cab, short bed truck hanging around a dealer lot these days. Ford and Chevy still make them, albeit in tiny numbers compared to crew cabs, but even then, they're all in basic work truck spec. For a lot of people, that's fine; others, however, want all the amenities of a high-trimmed Silverado in a shorty pickup. Hersa Motors in Hidalgo, Texas, builds custom rides that fit the bill exactly.
HIDALGO, TX
racer.com

Newgarden hospitalized for observation after Iowa crash

Team Penske provided an encouraging update on double NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden who was injured after sustaining a heavy crash while holding a commanding lead during Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway. The statement said: “Josef Newgarden was involved in an incident late in Sunday’s race at Iowa...
IOWA STATE
MotorBiscuit

This Convertible Costs Over $500,000, and 2022 Is Its Final Year

It’s summertime, which means that the convertible cars are prime to come out and play. Sure, there are plenty of fun and affordable convertible options like the Mazda Miata for the everyman out there. But what about those poor super wealthy folks? They need a vehicle that they can open the top in and let in some fresh air, too!
BUYING CARS
racer.com

Chastain knew Pocono payback has been coming for months

Ross Chastain knew he was owed one by Denny Hamlin, and he believes that’s what he got Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The Trackhouse Racing driver was the race leader when the green came back out with 18 laps to go. Chastain had chosen the outside lane and Hamlin restarted on the inside. The two raced each other hard going into Turn 1, and Hamlin, as expected, didn’t give an inch.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Move Over Hellephant! World's Most Powerful Third-Gen Hemi Crate Engine Makes 1,150 HP

There's an old African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child. At its heart is the sentiment that no one person contains all the necessary knowledge or resources to accomplish this important thing. We would also posit that when it comes to building a high-powered Hemi crate engine, the same is true. On paper, the third-generation Hemi V-8 is a standout— exceptional flow characteristics and efficiency are wrapped in a simple cam-in-block, pushrod configuration that defies obsolescence, and yet, 20 years after the engine's debut, it oddly struggles for legitimacy among hot-rodders and parts suppliers. We think the new DSR 1150 426ci Hemi crate engine from Don Schumacher Racing Performance (DSR) has the power to change that reality, and they have turned to the high-performance village to help raise this child.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV

The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
CARS
racer.com

Rebel Rock on the rise in IMSA's Michelin Pilot Challenge

Rebel Rock Racing has been on a constant rise in the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season. After opening up the season with a 20th at Daytona, Rebel Rock’s finishing position has improved in every race. Back-to-back 15th-place finishes at Sebring and Laguna Seca preceded the team’s first top...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Johnson finds his happy place with strong Iowa run

Jimmie Johnson’s switch from NASCAR to IndyCar has presented the Chip Ganassi Racing driver with precious few opportunities to feel like he was racing with the same kind of authority that delivered seven Cup championships. The doubleheader at Iowa gave Johnson a chance to find his happy place on...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

RS1, Heart of Racing, Bimmerworld take GT4 America wins at Watkins Glen

The Pirelli GT4 America concluded Saturday’s on-track activities with race one at Watkins Glen International. Stevan McAleer not only claimed the overall and Silver class win with teammate Eric Filgueiras, he also claimed the CrowdStrike Fastest Lap award by laying down an impressive 1m55.868s. Silver. The No. 18 RS1...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kyle Busch not distracted by ongoing contract work

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch had no update on his future Saturday at Pocono Raceway other than to reiterate all parties are working hard to get a new deal done. Busch needs a new contract with Gibbs in addition to longtime sponsor Mars departing the sport at the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Explains Decision Behind Scout Nameplate Revival

In April 2022, then-VW Group CEO Herbert Diess has been quoted saying that the company "didn't take US customer seriously enough." The VW Group then announced the following month that it was reviving the Scout nameplate for the US. If you think that this move was relevant to Volkswagen's aim to sell more vehicles stateside, then you'd be correct.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

VW Scout Is Now a new Brand, With an SUV and Scout Pickup Truck on the Way

Volkswagen Group is now officially confirming that it will bring a Scout Motors Inc. EV pickup truck and a new Scout SUV to the U.S. market. In new tweets, the company says “The new brand will launch a fully electric pick—up in the USA in 2026.” VW recently appointed a new CEO for the new Scout Motors Inc., Scott Keogh, and has released some videos of VW engineers testing out a 1970s Scout.
CARS
racer.com

Verstappen cruises to French GP win after Leclerc crashes out

Max Verstappen cruised to an easy win at the French Grand Prix after polesitter Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race in a devastating blow to his title campaign. Leclerc was in the lead of the grand prix, having fended off 10 laps of Verstappen advances, and was traversing Turn 11 when the rear stepped out in the middle of the corner.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc grabs pole for French Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc will start the French Grand Prix from pole after beating Max Verstappen to top spot at Circuit Paul Ricard. Leclerc had the benefit of teammate Carlos Sainz providing a slipstream down the back straight to minimize Ferrari’s weekend-long top-speed disadvantage, allowing the Monegasque’s strong first and final sectors to make the difference.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR penalizes Petty GMS

Petty GMS Motorsports was issued an L1 penalty Saturday evening at Pocono Raceway to both of its teams for violating the rocker box assemblies. The Nos. 42 and 43 teams have been docked 35 driver and 35 owner points. Additionally, the crew chiefs for Ty Dillon (Jerame Donley) and Erik Jones (Dave Elenz) have been ejected from the track ahead of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc praises help from Sainz but had pole pace alone

Charles Leclerc is full of praise for the help he got from Carlos Sainz in qualifying for the French Grand Prix, but believes he still would have taken pole position without it. Sainz will start from the back of the grid due to a power unit penalty, but still progressed...
MOTORSPORTS

