Porsche, Cadillac GTPs share track at Sebring

There's an old African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child. At its heart is the sentiment that no one person contains all the necessary knowledge or resources to accomplish this important thing. We would also posit that when it comes to building a high-powered Hemi crate engine, the same is true. On paper, the third-generation Hemi V-8 is a standout— exceptional flow characteristics and efficiency are wrapped in a simple cam-in-block, pushrod configuration that defies obsolescence, and yet, 20 years after the engine's debut, it oddly struggles for legitimacy among hot-rodders and parts suppliers. We think the new DSR 1150 426ci Hemi crate engine from Don Schumacher Racing Performance (DSR) has the power to change that reality, and they have turned to the high-performance village to help raise this child.

