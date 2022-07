(ABC 6 News) -- La Crescent looked to run the gauntlet in St. Charles to make it to the American Legion baseball state tournament. After rain suspended their Saturday game against Eyota which they led 4-0, they resumed things Sunday afternoon. The rest turned out to not be much of a factor, as La Crescent exploded for 6 more runs and went on to beat Eyota 10-1.

LA CRESCENT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO