Joe Theismann’s Old Kyler Murray Tweet Resurfaces After Contract

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The former NFL quarterback told the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner to have “a long career in baseball.”

Following the news of Kyler Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals agreed upon on Thursday, an old tweet from former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann resurfaced.

Back when Murray was at Oklahoma for three years, he played football and baseball. Even though he went the NFL route, he was regarded as one of the top MLB draft prospects of his class. He was drafted by the A’s in the 2018 MLB draft and even signed a contract with the team.

However, the quarterback ended up winning the Heisman Trophy in 2018, which helped solidify his choice to enter the NFL draft and not pursue an MLB career.

After Murray won the Heisman, Theismann congratulated the quarterback in a tweet. However, he ended it by saying “Now go have a long career in baseball.”

“Freezing Cold Takes” on Twitter resurfaced this tweet on Thursday, as that tweet didn’t age well since Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback with a $46.1 million annual salary. In comparison, Action Network reported that the A’s active payroll is only $41.9 million.

On top of this, Murray still has two years and around $35.2 million left on his rookie contract, meaning he’s with the Cardinals for another seven years.

So, Theismann was definitely wrong with his 2018 tweet. Heading into his fourth NFL season, it sounds like the quarterback is here to stay in the NFL for a while.

