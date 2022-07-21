Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Apples’ premiere July 29-Aug. 4

Amidst a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, middle-aged Aris (Aris Servetalis) finds himself enrolled in a recovery program designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities. “Apples” was Greece’s official submission to the Academy Award for Best International Film.

– The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Apples” showing July 29-Aug. 4 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Amidst a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, middle-aged Aris (Aris Servetalis) finds himself enrolled in a recovery program designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities. “Apples” was Greece’s official submission to the Academy Award for Best International Film.

From executive producer Cate Blanchett comes “Apples”. The film was Greece’s official submission to the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and was a hit at prestigious film festivals around the world, including Venice, Toronto, Telluride, AFI Fest, Mill Valley and more. Critics are raving about the film.

How selective is our memory?

Prescribed daily tasks on cassette tapes so he can create new memories and document them on camera, Aris slides back into ordinary life, meeting Anna (Sofia Georgovasili), a woman who is also in recovery.

Prescribed daily tasks on cassette tapes so he can create new memories and document them on camera, Aris slides back into ordinary life, meeting Anna (Sofia Georgovasili), a woman who is also in recovery.

Through images deadpan, strange and surreal, Greek writer-director Christos Nikou posits a beguiling reflection on memory, identity, and loss, exploring how a society might handle an irreversible epidemic through one man’s story of self-discovery.

Are we the sum of the images we compile and display of ourselves, or are we something richer, and deeper?

“Soulfully relevant … it tickles the imagination.” — Variety

“A perfect film for this very moment.” — Guy Lodge, Film of the Week

“Apples” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 29-Aug. 4. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday, July 29 and Aug. 1; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.