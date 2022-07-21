ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Fisher Names Three SEC Opponents He’d Like to Face Annually

The Aggies coach shed light on what the program’s future schedules may look like.

With the SEC expanding to include Texas and Oklahoma in the future, the conference is going to have to make tough decisions about how to create an even schedule while also keeping rivalries intact.

One idea that has been rumored in both the SEC and the Big Ten is the three-team model, where each school plays three teams every year, with the rest of the schedule using a yearly rotation.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of the head coaches who agrees with this scheduling format.

“The model of three is much better, because it gives you more consistency and helps keep traditional rivalries,” he said. “That’s the one thing we’re trying to do in college football and to me makes college football special, the rivalries of college football and trying to keep as many traditions as you can with the expanding world.”

Then, when asked to name who he believes the Aggies’ three main rivals should be, Fisher gave two clear answers with a less clear third.

“Of course you want Texas , when Texas comes into the league, when that schedule comes in because of that rivalry. I think the LSU rivalry is a great rivalry, that’s probably our two biggest. Arkansas probably goes into that, too.”

However, Fisher seemed to let slip who the SEC would give Texas A&M as their third team along with LSU and Texas, and instead of Arkansas, if this is the model the league goes with.

“I think the third team in our gamut was Mississippi State ,” he said.

