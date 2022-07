BOSTON - The White House said Thursday it is informing close contacts of President Joe Biden, including Congress members who traveled with him to Massachusetts the day before, of his positive COVID test. Biden flew on Air Force One with senators and representatives from Massachusetts, and appeared with over a dozen local officials during his visit to Somerset.Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Representatives Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) and Bill Keating (MA-09), were on Air Force One. In Somerset, Biden participated in a photo line with Board of Selectmen chairman Allen Smith, climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Ron Mariano,...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO