Video: Crop Circle in England Changes Overnight

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago

By Tim Binnall

A crop circle found in England over the weekend mysteriously transformed into a second design the following day. The unique case began on Sunday morning when a formation (seen above) featuring a flattened circle surrounding crops that had been shaped into a hexagon was discovered at a site known as Barbury Castle in the county of Wiltshire. As is so often the case, researchers quickly set about studying the design and offering their interpretations of what it might mean, with some noting that it appeared to be the method with which Archimedes approximated pi. However, it would seem that the creator of the crop formation wasn't quite finished as the design dramatically changed overnight.

When the sun rose on Monday morning, the formation (seen below) had taken on a whole new look with the hexagon of crops at the center of the circle having been transformed into 12 'blades' comprised of four triangles each. One is left to wonder if the extremely rare two-phase design was intentional on the part of its creator or if they were forced to abandon their work and came back later to finish it. Should the second scenario be the case, their determination is admirable, since returning to the proverbial scene of the crop crime is a rather risky gambit. That said, whether they were aliens from another world or humans with boards and rope, they somehow managed to complete the formation without anyone catching them.

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

