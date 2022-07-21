ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is taking after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW4Ev_0go0kQ4S00

(NEXSTAR) – The White House confirmed on Thursday that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 . While he is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is taking Paxlovid.

But what is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the pill in December, making it the first approved for use against COVID-19 in the U.S. It’s intended to reduce the severity of COVID symptoms.

How record-setting heat waves in cities across UK, US and mainland Europe could punish economies already reeling from inflation

The pill is available by prescription, and the FDA recently authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe it to eligible patients. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the move “could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible.” Previously, only doctors could prescribe the pill.

Paxlovid must be taken within five days after COVID symptoms begin, according to the FDA .

Currently, the antiviral pill is only authorized to treat patients 12 years old and older who weigh at least 88 pounds after they test positive for COVID. Paxlovid can be used in patients with mild to moderate COVID that are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID, which could lead to hospitalization or death.

This includes older people – Biden is 79 – and those with health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid is given as three tablets: two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. The nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein, which stops the virus from replicating, and the ritonavir, which slows the breakdown of the nirmatrelvir, the FDA explains . The three tablets are taken together twice a day for five days.

Paxlovid isn’t approved to prevent a person from getting COVID, or in place of getting a vaccine.

WATCH: Off-duty officer saves woman from burning car

The U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, took Paxlovid last month after testing positive for COVID. He later said he had a recurrence of symptoms after taking the antiviral pill .

While speaking at a global health forum, Fauci said he tested negative for COVID for three consecutive days after finishing his five-day Paxlovid series. On the fourth day, though, Fauci said he tested positive and began having worsening symptoms.

He referred to it as “ Paxlovid rebound ,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged may happen. The agency issued an advisory in May that patients may again have symptoms and a positive COVID test within two to eight days of finishing their Paxlovid series.

Fauci ultimately did a second round of Paxlovid, which the CDC has not determined to be necessary if patients experience a rebound of symptoms. Instead, experiencing symptoms after taking the pill “may be part of the natural history” of the virus.

Biden is now the second president to test positive for COVID. Former President Trump contracted the virus in October 2020 and was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Melanie Vásquez Russell and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio residents killed in South Carolina crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Ohio residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 378 near Highway 52 when a 2014 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while going west and hit a 2017 Ford SUV, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.
LAKE CITY, SC
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Saturday storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday morning that caused pockets of wind damage. A “bow echo” or arcing line of storms that crossed Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia typically causes mostly “straight-line” wind damage, but occasionally a “spin-up […]
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot outside of bar after suspect pulls necklace off him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured after a shooting overnight Monday at a bar near Independence Village in southeast Columbus, according to police. According to police, the victim and his brother were outside the Thirsty Turtle Bar on Independence Village Drive at 2:47 a.m. when they were talking to an unknown man.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors, local officials urge masking as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is seeing more and more counties on alert yet again when it comes to COVID-19. Franklin County is considered to have a high level of community spread according to the CDC. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging residents to follow the city and county’s advisory: mask up while indoors in public places.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy