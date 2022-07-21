ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple wanted in overnight burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Clallam County deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, deputies went to Hartnagel Building Supply on Highway 101 in Port Angeles for a burglary alarm.

Deputies arrived to find a shattered door at the business with signs that merchandise had been stolen.

The suspects entered the Hartnagel lumber yard by breaking through a chain-link fence.

About five minutes later, an employee at Port Angeles Power Equipment, also on Highway 101, reported that someone had broken through their chain-link fence just before midnight. Deputies said the fence was breached in a similar way to the fence at Hartnagel’s; however, it appeared nothing had been stolen.

Shortly before 2 a.m., as deputies were still processing the scene at Hartnagel for evidence, another burglary was reported at Leitz Farm & Equiment on Highway 101 in Sequim.

Deputies said the burglary happened at around 12:45 a.m. and items were stolen.

Police said surveillance video from the businesses indicates that the same man and woman were involved in the burglaries at Hartnagel and Leitz.

Investigators said due to the timing of all three burglaries and the similar tactics used to break in, all three incidents are believed to be related to the same two suspects.

Anyone with information about the three burglaries is asked to call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website at https://www.clallam.net/Sheriff.

