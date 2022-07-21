ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

What is Jimbo Fisher’s biggest takeaway from the 2021 season?

By Joey Ickes
 4 days ago

Jimbo Fisher took to the podium at SEC Media days on Thursday afternoon, and was asked about his biggest takeaways from the 2021 season, and coach gave a very insightful answer.

We overcame some adversity, early we had some adversity with the quarterback situation with the offensive line situation and the receivers and the corners all happened right at the beginning of the year, bang bang bang.

We didn’t play as well, we lost some games that we felt like we had a chance and were right there to win and then we played really well, and the disappointing thing is we didn’t finish last year.

In the Ole miss game and the LSU game, games that we could have one that were great games they won the games, but we have to learn to finish, but I think the maturity we’ll gain from those situations I think will be critical

There’s no doubt the A&M program has a lot to prove in 2022, and it appears Jimbo is ready to see his team take on the challenges head on.

