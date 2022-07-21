ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Police urge Kia, Hyundai owners to install anti-theft devices

By John Clark
 4 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department suggest owners of Kia and Hyundai cars install a steering wheel lock or take other steps after reporting an increase in thefts.

Police said they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts, including three Wednesday night, and said Kia and Hyundai models seem to be the primary target of thieves.

In a statement, police suggested the public add a steering wheel lock, block Kias or Hyundais in with other vehicles, park in well-lit areas, or add video surveillance to the vehicle.

Authorities said residents should report any suspicious behavior to the police.

Nationwide, teen “ Kia Boyz ” thieves have been stealing cars and taking them to perform dangerous stunts, light them on fire, or commit other crimes and boast about it on social media.

According to some reports, thieves can exploit a design flaw in Kia and Hyundai models that make them easier to steal.

New 2022 Kia and Hyundai models have an engine immobilizer to help prevent thefts.

Kia customers with questions should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

Hyundai customers with questions should contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.

