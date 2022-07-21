UPD charge 16yr old juvenile with burglary

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance. According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.

UTICA, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO