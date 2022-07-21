ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

UPD charge 16yr old juvenile with burglary

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with burglary after an incident that allegedly took place at the beginning of July. According to police, in early July, Officers were dispatched...

UPD investigating shooting on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance. According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.
UTICA, NY
Missing Jefferson County teen turns herself into police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Missing teen Karli N. Crosby was returned to her home on Sunday. According to New York State Police, this was after Karli turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department after being reported missing. At the time Karli was found, it had been over one...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
24-year-old killed in fatal Oswego County motorcycle crash

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Central Square was killed in a fatal crash in Oswego County on Sunday. According to New York State Police, around 9:21 p.m. on July 24, 24-year-old Joseph W. Bucci was traveling west on County Route 26 in Parish on a 2008 Honda motorcycle. NYSP stated that a collision occurred when a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck being operated by 64-year-old Mark D. Mann from Central Square was traveling south on Kipp Road and made a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front end of the pickup truck.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NYS police say man was stabbed during altercation in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation that took place in Marcy on July 22nd. Around 8:00 am on Friday, State Police and the Maynard Fire department arrived at an apartment at River...
Police investigate bank robbery in Town of Lysander

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on July 22 at NBT Bank of Baldwinsville. The bank is located at the intersection of Route 31 and Willett Parkway in the Town of Lysander. According to police, a man walked into the bank around 4:15 p.m. and handed a note to the teller, demanding money.
LYSANDER, NY
Chainsaw found outside Lewis County Fairgrounds

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a chainsaw. The tool was found along the fence outside of the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in the Village of Lowville on July 23. If you believe the chainsaw is yours, you can...
LOWVILLE, NY
Schenectady man dies in apparent drowning in Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Schenectady man has died from an apparent accidental drowning, according to New York State Police. Police responded to a report of a drowning in Lake Ontario on July 22 around 1 p.m. in the Town of Sandy Creek. The body of 65-year-old George D. Vitetta was recovered from the lake.
SANDY CREEK, NY

