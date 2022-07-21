Breaking: Explosion in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man was captured in the Cumberland Gap area on Monday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with deputies. Price was wanted for multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jones Cove Road, also known as State Route 339, will be closed indefinitely after flooding damaged a bridge, Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi said. The road was closed near Wilhite Road, and detours being were set up.
On Friday, crews with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community. A juvenile from Knoxville was traveling west on Edgemoor Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Peter Webel, 75, of Mansfield,
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a man who went into the Tennessee River on Monday morning was recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad were searching for a man who went into the Tennessee River and did not resurface on Monday morning.
The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As our affiliate WATE reports, a motorcyclist died in a collision on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday night, after being chased by police. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old, Zachary Gorman was driving north on Veterans Parkway during a chase with Sevier County Police Department. Officials say the pursuit began around 7:00 p.m.
A scam caller impersonating officers has been making rounds in Blount County, according to authorities. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong warned citizens to be careful after getting reports of an individual calling and claiming to work with the sheriff’s office, saying that a fine must be paid or the person will be arrested.
The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff's office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville.
Knoxville Police Department officers were looking for a man who "went into the river near Calhoun's," department officials announced Monday morning.
One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road.
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina fire department is mourning the sudden passing of one of their own. According to Clarks Chapel Fire-Rescue, 25-year-old Joseph Orr, died on Saturday in a “tragic accident while enjoying the great outdoors.” According to Chief Trae Perry, Orr was new to the department, yet still had a […]
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in Greene County are closed or impassable Monday after heavy rains and flooding. The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management (EMA) posted to Facebook shortly after 1:30 p.m. warning drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads. The EMA also reported that areas that could expect flooding included […]
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County authorities are searching for a runaway child. The sheriff's office said Skyler Linville was last seen at her home in Maynardville, Tennessee. Officials said she was possibly last seen in a red or black hoodie.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most events will still go on at the Greene County Fair despite the rainfall and potential flooding in the Tri-Cities region Monday. The only event canceled as of 2:15 p.m. is the tractor pull, which had been originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
An arrest is made in the vandalism to Austin-East's baseball field. Police say that 41 year-old Grady Chandler drove his pick-up truck onto the snow-covered baseball field in January causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a multivehicle accident Friday, July 22 at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The three people were identified as Peter Webel, 75; Linda Webel, 76; and Frieda Gottschling, 80.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Wanted fugitive arrested after 'lengthy' standoff with deputies in Claiborne Co. Matthew Randell Price is facing charges from Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
