Ionia County, MI

Man killed, 2 in hospital in Ionia Co. rollover crash

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago
The scene of a crash in Easton Township, courtesy of Ionia County Sheriff’s Department. (July 21, 2022)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and two people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash north of Ionia Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Easton Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. A compact SUV driven by a 24-year-old Orleans woman was headed east on Haynor Road when the vehicle went off the road at the curve at Dick Road, flipped over and hit a tree, deputies said.

The 25-year-old passenger from Portland was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. A 7-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Both the driver and the child were taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for treatment.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

