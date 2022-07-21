ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

STEM students help design cybersecurity exhibit at Museum of Aviation

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- There's a new exhibit to see at the Museum of Aviation. The museum unveiled its...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Local Maconite holds a back to school giveaway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The first day of school is just over a week away. To prepare the little ones for another big year, local Maconites held another back to school giveaway. Besides giving away 200 backpacks, the day also included fun activities from a game truck to nail technicians, and hair cuts. Shay Duffy, the organizer, says its all about inspiring the kids headed back into the classroom.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Learning to come together with the New Life International Ministries

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Learning to come together. That's what the New Life International Ministries looked to achieved Saturday. Pastor Eric Bell and the community had a day of reconnection with water slides, vendors, and good music. This was the first event in three years and to make up for lost time, they say sharing positivity and togetherness is what its all about.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple agencies rescue man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple agencies were able to rescue a man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County Sunday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Georgia Highway 83 at the Ocmulgee River along the Jasper and Monroe County line just after 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies saw a man floating in the middle of the river, being carried downstream with the current. Deputies were able to track him using flashlights while they waited for a boat to arrive on the scene. At one point, the man, later identified as Taylor Romport, went underwater and was struggling to stay afloat. Deputies entered the river to try and rescue him, but the strength of the current started carrying them and Romport even further downstream. Deputies were able to get Romport to grab a limb, and with the help of the boat from the Monroe County Fire Department, he and the deputies were rescued.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Georgia little league softball teams heads towards championship

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Batter up! The Georgia Dudley Little League Softball team has made it to the Southeast Regional Softball Tournament in Warner Robins. Saturday they played Tennessee where the Georgia team won 3-1. Sunday, they played versus North Carolina and won again 4-2. We talked to Bobby Killebrew, who's daughter won the championship in 2009 but now is rooting for his niece.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Warner Robins, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Unidentified deceased man found at I-75/I-16 split in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner says authorities are investigating after a deceased man was found over the weekend. Coroner Jones says the body of the deceased person, a white male, was discovered at the I-75/I-16 split near downtown Macon. He was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Coroner Jones...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Dublin man shot after getting into fight with three others

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Laurens County man is recovering after being shot over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers with the East Dublin Police Department were called to a Circle Drive address Saturday. Investigators say a Dublin man, later identified as 49-year-old Jason Ronald Harvey, was shot after getting into a fight with three other people while sitting in his car. Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Police, fire, EMS, GSP crews rescue 3 from crashed SUV in Sandersville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Sandersville rescued three people from a wrecked vehicle on Monday. Sandersville Fire Department officials say that firefighters, police, EMS, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers all responded to the single-vehicle crash. It happened along East McCarty St. around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Fire and...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Computer Security#Engineering#Internship#Science Technology
wgxa.tv

Suspect charged with felony murder for toddler shooting death, more arrested

Three suspects are charged in connection to the shooting death of a two-year-old Bleckley County toddler and the shooting of his four-year-old brother. The Bleckley County Sheriff says, 23-year-old Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon is charged with Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy