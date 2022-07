You don't have to be stuck on the default settings. What keyboard you use on your iPhone is extremely important. After all, it’s what you will be using to communicate with people, so you need a keyboard that is easy, convenient, and comfortable to use. It should also be customized to your exact specifications, so you have all the features you need literally at your fingertips. Here is how to change the keyboard on your iPhone to your liking, as well as customizations, tweaks, and third-party options to consider.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO