Obituary: Jerry Deaton

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge’s on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That’s when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.

