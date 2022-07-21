ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Jerry Deaton

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Deaton, 80, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on April 12, 1942, he was the son of Estill and Mary (Brewer) Deaton. He married Clara Guthrie on June 26, 1965, and she survives. Jerry retired from...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Viola Maxine Rogers

Viola Maxine Rogers, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Viola was born on November 23, 1930, in Martin County, IN, she was the daughter of Theodore & Goldie Lee. She married Ernest Rogers and he preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Angela R. Brown

Angela R. Brown, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon after an extended illness. Born on November 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Gary and Rita (Dalton) Wessell. She married Arthur Brown on June 25, 1983, in Bedford, and he survives. She worked at CVS Stores for many years.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Samuel Jon Williams

Samuel Jon Williams, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Bloomington, passed away March 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Sam was born May 14, 1946, in Bloomington. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and golf. Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (McCullough) Williams;...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sharon K. (Porter) Kern

Sharon Kaye (Porter) Kern, of Bedford, died at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at the Hamilton Pointe Nursing Home in Newburgh. Born February 6, 1942, in Marion County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Verna (Spinks) Porter. She married Ronald E. Kern on her birthday, February 6, 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2015. Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy

Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy, 55, of Bedford, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, father, papaw, nephew, cousin, co-worker, and friend. Kenny was born on November 4, 1966, in Bedford, the son of Michael and Loretta...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bettie Ruth Wells

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge’s on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That’s when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Janet L. Kimbley

Janet L. Kimbley, 80, of Seymour, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Columbus. Born December 27, 1941, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Danny and Mary (Darcus) Speer. She married Larry Kimbley on June 5, 1960, and he survives. She had worked at Farm Bureau Co-op and retired from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
SEYMOUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visteon#Christian
wbiw.com

Daddy & Daughter date night in the flower patch at Ratkovich Farm

BEDFORD – Create a one-of-a-kind memory with one on one time at Ratkovich Farm at 413 Fayetteville Owen Road in Bedford on Saturday, July 30th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Daddy’s and daughters of all ages are encouraged to spend this special time together at the farm. You can spend your evening in the flower patch picking and designing your own bouquet with your little ones. A bonfire and s’mores kits available for purchase, along with other concessions will be available.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Help celebrate 75 years of the Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – The 75th Persimmon Festival Planning Committee is gearing up for this year’s festival. Serving on this year’s committee are Mark Bryant, Don Caudell II, Tonya Chastain, Krystal Shetler, and Larry Caudell with Co-chairwoman Carol Chambers and Aimee Carlisle and Parade Chairwomen Vicky Schlagel and Toya Lamm.
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 25, 2022

7:31 p.m. Billy Walker, 55, possession of marijuana, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth. 3:42 p.m. Travis Collins, 44, Bedford, resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance. 11:23 p.m. Elijah Del Fierro, 19, Spencer, three counts...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
Wave 3

Suspended Southern Indiana judge resigns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crawford County judge already under suspension has agreed to resign her position. In addition to resigning, Sabrina Bell is voluntarily surrendering her law license for 150 days and has agreed not to seek or accept a future judicial office in Indiana. The Indiana Commission on...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Join the Bloomington Greater Chamber of Commerce for this popular quarterly The Morning Buzz on Wednesday, August 10th

BLOOMINGTON – Join the Bloomington Greater Chamber of Commerce for this popular quarterly event and find out what The Morning Buzz is all about on Wednesday, August 10th. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. and the Buzz will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the College Mall Food Court. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Click here to make your reservation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Tall tales and forgotten customs

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part three of an interview with Jackson Woods by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. We pick up where Jack is telling about the livery stables in Nashville. He begins: “The big...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy