Milledgeville, GA

'Calm down': Milledgeville city leaders speak publicly about weekend violence

By Brittany Miller
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- "Calm down" were the words of the mayor of Milledgeville, Mary Parham Copelan, after a shootout that left five people injured late Saturday night. Copelan along with other city leaders spoke at a press conference Wednesday afternoon hoping to comfort residents in light of the violence....

wgxa.tv

wgxa.tv

GBI: Dublin man shot after getting into fight with three others

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Laurens County man is recovering after being shot over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers with the East Dublin Police Department were called to a Circle Drive address Saturday. Investigators say a Dublin man, later identified as 49-year-old Jason Ronald Harvey, was shot after getting into a fight with three other people while sitting in his car. Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Unidentified deceased man found at I-75/I-16 split in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner says authorities are investigating after a deceased man was found over the weekend. Coroner Jones says the body of the deceased person, a white male, was discovered at the I-75/I-16 split near downtown Macon. He was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Coroner Jones...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple agencies rescue man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple agencies were able to rescue a man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County Sunday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Georgia Highway 83 at the Ocmulgee River along the Jasper and Monroe County line just after 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies saw a man floating in the middle of the river, being carried downstream with the current. Deputies were able to track him using flashlights while they waited for a boat to arrive on the scene. At one point, the man, later identified as Taylor Romport, went underwater and was struggling to stay afloat. Deputies entered the river to try and rescue him, but the strength of the current started carrying them and Romport even further downstream. Deputies were able to get Romport to grab a limb, and with the help of the boat from the Monroe County Fire Department, he and the deputies were rescued.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
City
Macon, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Carl Vinson
wgxa.tv

Local Maconite holds a back to school giveaway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The first day of school is just over a week away. To prepare the little ones for another big year, local Maconites held another back to school giveaway. Besides giving away 200 backpacks, the day also included fun activities from a game truck to nail technicians, and hair cuts. Shay Duffy, the organizer, says its all about inspiring the kids headed back into the classroom.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia woman dies while in sheriff’s office custody

The GBI is investigating the death of a woman who died while in custody of Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, July 21, at around 1 p.m., 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. According to the Georgia Bureau of...
SPARTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Four arrested in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Four people have been arrested in connection to a Washington County shooting that happened earlier this month. 18-year-old Andreya Harris is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from the roadway. 20-year-old Marquis Knight and 22-year-old Jabari Thomas, both of Sandersville, are charged with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
#Shooting#Street Gang#Violent Crime
wgxa.tv

Suspect charged with felony murder for toddler shooting death, more arrested

Three suspects are charged in connection to the shooting death of a two-year-old Bleckley County toddler and the shooting of his four-year-old brother. The Bleckley County Sheriff says, 23-year-old Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon is charged with Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Police, fire, EMS, GSP crews rescue 3 from crashed SUV in Sandersville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities in Sandersville rescued three people from a wrecked vehicle on Monday. Sandersville Fire Department officials say that firefighters, police, EMS, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers all responded to the single-vehicle crash. It happened along East McCarty St. around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Fire and...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Newton County, sheriff says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash in Newton County Thursday evening. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Highway 11 south of Adams Circle was shut down for several hours but has since reopened. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash and has...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Family of Hancock County woman who died after falling from deputy cruiser demands answers

SPARTA, Ga. — The Grier family told 13WMAZ Brianna Grier passed away Wednesday afternoon, and they still can't believe their daughter is gone. Earlier this week, 13WMAZ reported Grier apparently fell out of a deputy's cruiser. Grier was having a schizophrenic episode and the family called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. When two deputies arrived, they arrested her. Her whole family misses her.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Milestones test scores released: Here is how local districts compare

MACON, Ga. — The state released the Georgia Milestone scores on Friday morning, showing improvement in student performance but still below pre-pandemic levels. At the state level, 69.1% of students are reading above grade level, with 77% of students being at a developing learner or higher in American Literature. In Algebra 1, 68% of students are at developing learner or higher. In Biology and United States History, 70% of students reached that mark or higher.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

