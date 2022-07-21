ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Obituary: Russell Stroud

 4 days ago

Russell Stroud, 88, of Shoals, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence. Born February 13, 1934, in Bedford, he was the son of Walter and Inez G. (Louden) Stroud. He married Nancy Kimble on April 23, 1955, and she...

Obituary: Angela R. Brown

Angela R. Brown, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon after an extended illness. Born on November 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Gary and Rita (Dalton) Wessell. She married Arthur Brown on June 25, 1983, in Bedford, and he survives. She worked at CVS Stores for many years.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Bettie Ruth Wells

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge's on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That's when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Kenneth D. "Kenny" Murphy

Kenneth D. "Kenny" Murphy, 55, of Bedford, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, father, papaw, nephew, cousin, co-worker, and friend. Kenny was born on November 4, 1966, in Bedford, the son of Michael and Loretta...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Janet L. Kimbley

Janet L. Kimbley, 80, of Seymour, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Columbus. Born December 27, 1941, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Danny and Mary (Darcus) Speer. She married Larry Kimbley on June 5, 1960, and he survives. She had worked at Farm Bureau Co-op and retired from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
SEYMOUR, IN
Help celebrate 75 years of the Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – The 75th Persimmon Festival Planning Committee is gearing up for this year's festival. Serving on this year's committee are Mark Bryant, Don Caudell II, Tonya Chastain, Krystal Shetler, and Larry Caudell with Co-chairwoman Carol Chambers and Aimee Carlisle and Parade Chairwomen Vicky Schlagel and Toya Lamm.
MITCHELL, IN
Police Log: July 25, 2022

7:31 p.m. Billy Walker, 55, possession of marijuana, driving while driver's license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth. 3:42 p.m. Travis Collins, 44, Bedford, resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance. 11:23 p.m. Elijah Del Fierro, 19, Spencer, three counts...
BEDFORD, IN
Daddy & Daughter date night in the flower patch at Ratkovich Farm

BEDFORD – Create a one-of-a-kind memory with one on one time at Ratkovich Farm at 413 Fayetteville Owen Road in Bedford on Saturday, July 30th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Daddy's and daughters of all ages are encouraged to spend this special time together at the farm. You can spend your evening in the flower patch picking and designing your own bouquet with your little ones. A bonfire and s'mores kits available for purchase, along with other concessions will be available.
BEDFORD, IN
Donations needed to build inclusive park in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) Imagine a playground where all kids play together and not have to sit on the sidelines because of their disability. April Hunt created Comforting Hearts. Her group along with Washington Free Methodist Church is to raise enough funds to build an all inclusive playground that her daughter...
WASHINGTON, IN
Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
Local murder cases highlighted on new Dateline show

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dateline's newest series will focus on two Wabash Valley murders. The show is called "Dateline: The Last Day." The episode premiering Tuesday on the streaming service "Peacock" focuses on the murders of Vincennes University students Brook Baker and Erica Norman and is now available. Baker was raped and stabbed 11 […]
Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is looking for new members

MITCHELL – The Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is in search of new members. Call 812-849-4900 for membership details. Steak night is on the first Friday of the month serving either T-bone or Ribeye steaks, with potatoes. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother,...
Daviess County Arrest Report

32-year-old Jeremy Seelmaer of Montgomery was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. 38-year-old Christopher Russell, of Evansville, was arrested Friday by the Daviess County...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Crews Dispatched to Friday Semi Crashes

There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver's injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Annual meeting community award nominations are now open

BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Meeting and Community Awards on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Members are invited to submit their nominations for several awards, which will be presented during the Annual Meeting. As a member of The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

