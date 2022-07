MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people have been arrested in Meridian following a kidnapping from Clinton over the weekend. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Clinton police reported that Jason Fleming kidnapped his 15-year-old daughter and was in the Meridian area. Investigators set up surveillance on Fleming’s car and were able to arrest him, along with Frederick Vallar III, 50, near Vallar’s home on in the 4500 block of St. Blvd.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO