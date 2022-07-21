ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama man charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFTlZ_0go0hK7x00

July 21 (UPI) -- The Alabama man who allegedly called in a threat to assassinate President Joe Biden to the White House switchboard faces federal charges.

John Andrew Bazor, Jr., of Mobile, Ala., is charged with threatening to kill Biden.

According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Joseph V. Paul's federal court probable cause affidavit, Bazor called the White House on July 10 and said, "I am coming to assassinate the president. I can't wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him."

Bazor's mother, Kimberly Clark, said she is afraid of Bazor and had tried numerous times to get him committed but he had never been officially diagnosed with a mental illness, according to the complaint.

Clark told investigators her son had been attempting to have her rent him a vehicle so that he could travel to Washington, D.C., "for an unknown reason."

Under questioning from the agents Bazor admitted he called the White House switchboard and threatened Biden. Asked if he wanted to carry out his threat Bazor said yes. When asked why, he then said he did not wish to harm the president, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Bazor tried "to break free from agents" after his arrest but was subdued with assistance from the Mobile Police Department.

Comments / 114

Gordon Lewis
4d ago

I don’t quite understand that. He has the intent then he doesn’t. He doesn’t have the opportunity nor the capability to. He’s just one of the voiceless mass that has threatened presidents since the beginning.

Reply(1)
18
DeweyCheatem&Howe
4d ago

Let me guess someone threatened to steal Bidens stockpiled cases of Gerber Peach Cobbler out from the White House basement?

Reply(4)
40
lycan
4d ago

In all seriousness, it really is him or us cause he's destroying our future as a country and he's not going to be long.

Reply(5)
22
 

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump Did the Crime, Biden May Do the Time | Opinion

While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
