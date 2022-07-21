Alabama man charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden

July 21 (UPI) -- The Alabama man who allegedly called in a threat to assassinate President Joe Biden to the White House switchboard faces federal charges.

John Andrew Bazor, Jr., of Mobile, Ala., is charged with threatening to kill Biden.

According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Joseph V. Paul's federal court probable cause affidavit, Bazor called the White House on July 10 and said, "I am coming to assassinate the president. I can't wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him."

Bazor's mother, Kimberly Clark, said she is afraid of Bazor and had tried numerous times to get him committed but he had never been officially diagnosed with a mental illness, according to the complaint.

Clark told investigators her son had been attempting to have her rent him a vehicle so that he could travel to Washington, D.C., "for an unknown reason."

Under questioning from the agents Bazor admitted he called the White House switchboard and threatened Biden. Asked if he wanted to carry out his threat Bazor said yes. When asked why, he then said he did not wish to harm the president, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Bazor tried "to break free from agents" after his arrest but was subdued with assistance from the Mobile Police Department.