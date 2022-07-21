ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump during the insurrection

By Sydney Kalich
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Dhud_0go0gsAA00

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House as the riot unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday marks the committee’s eighth hearing overall and the second in prime time. The first, held on June 9, was watched by more than 20 million people.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is one of two members leading the hearing, said he expects it will “open people’s eyes in a big way.”

Testifying on Thursday are several former White House aides. Matt Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, then press aide, both submitted their resignations on Jan. 6, 2021, after what they saw that day. Trump has dismissed the hearings on social media and regarded much of the testimony as fake. Excerpts from the committee’s more than 1,000 interviews are expected as the Thursday night session will add a closing chapter to the past six weeks of hearings that at times have captivated the nation and provided a record for history.

Ahead of the hearing, the committee released a video of four former White House aides — press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, security aide Gen. Keith Kellogg, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and executive assistant to the president Molly Michael — testifying that Trump was in the private dining room with the TV on as the violence unfolded.

The panel has said its investigation is ongoing and other hearings are possible. It expects to compile a preliminary report this fall, and a final report by the end of this session of Congress.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Takeaways from the January 6 hearings day 8

The January 6 committee, in its final public hearing until the fall, presented damning new evidence Thursday highlighting then-President Donald Trump's three-hour refusal to publicly condemn the unfolding insurrection at the US Capitol or to call off the violent mob.
POTUS
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: The latest House Jan. 6 committee hearing

It's Amy with a special edition of OnPolitics on the latest hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the night:. The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots used its eighth day of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy