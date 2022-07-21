ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Song About Texas

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it.

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about each state. The website states, "The tracks span all genres, topics, and decades. But they all have one thing in common: celebrating their respective state."

According to the website, the most famous song about Texas is "All My Ex's Live in Texas" by George Strait. The lyrics say, "All my exes live in Texas. And Texas is a place I'd dearly love to be. But all my exes live in Texas, and that's why I hang my hat in Tennessee." The song mentions several Texas towns, including Texarkana, Abilene, Galveston, and Temple. Stacker explains why this is the standout song about the state:

"George Strait reminisces on a string of failed relationships in Texas, prompting him to hang his hat in Tennessee. "

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

