LCM (50m) Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. The final prelims session of the 2002 LCM YMCA Nationals featured the 200 IM and 50 free individually. The 400 free relays are also being competed today, as well as timed finals of the 1500 free. The women’s 50 free saw a...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO