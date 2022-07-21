Family of George Floyd reacts to former officer Thomas Lane's sentencing

George Floyd's family members expressing outrage Thursday over what they consider an "insulting" sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane.

Lane has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being sentenced in Federal Court for his role in Floyd's murder.

Judge Paul Magnuson cited Lane's rookie status in the downward departure from the six and a half years prosecutors had hoped for.

Brandon Williams is George Floyd's nephew and he says the sentence is too light.

“These are murderers,” Williams says. “These guys didn't go accidentally push somebody on the ground. They murdered a man in broad daylight. And yet, at his discretion, he chooses to give lighter sentences than he imposed as guidelines. It's ridiculous.”

Floyd’s former girlfriend Courtney Ross also spoke after the sentencing saying Lane was clearly under the influence of Derek Chauvin, but should still be held accountable for not stepping in.

“Lane was not the cause of the darkness,” said Ross. “The darkness in this world is the oppression and the white supremacy and the racism that we are plagued with. I think he was caught up in a moment where he didn't do the right thing. He fell to the pressures of a man that he should have no respect for. And like my brothers here said, if it was anybody else that was part of a crime, they would be held accountable. They'll be held to the highest standards. And I believe officers should be held to an even higher standard.

And yet once again, we are disappointed by the verdict today.”

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be tried in state court in October on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Lane pleaded guilty to those charges and was given a sentence of three years.