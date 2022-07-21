NJ father charged with murder, abuse of 6-year-old son indicted

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The father of a six-year-old who died while in his care was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after police determined his abuse caused the boy’s death.

In April 2021, Christopher Gregor, 30, beat his son Corey Micciolo so severely that he later died of blunt force trauma, according to police.

Gregor took Micciolo to Southern Ocean County Medical Center because he was lethargic and vomiting. He died there that evening.

He was scheduled to see a child abuse expert that day after his pediatrician found bruises all over his body.

After his son’s death, Gregor left the state and wasn’t arrested until July, 2021.

He was initially charged with child endangerment, but when a coroner’s report found Micciolo died from blunt force trauma, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office added murder charges.

Police found surveillance footage from the gym in Gregor’s Monroe Township apartment building that showed him forcing his son to run on a treadmill and gradually increasing the speed until he fell. He forced his son to do this over and over again.

“[Gregor] should have been looking out for his child, he should have been caring for him, he should have been helping him grow into a healthy young man,” said Assistant Prosecutor Lynn Juan during a hearing in March. “Instead this defendant was abusing his son. This defendant was hurting him. He was hitting him, choking him and subjecting this victim — his own child — to ongoing abuse.”