ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

NJ father charged with murder, abuse of 6-year-old son indicted

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnUBr_0go0gQdw00

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The father of a six-year-old who died while in his care was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after police determined his abuse caused the boy’s death.

In April 2021, Christopher Gregor, 30, beat his son Corey Micciolo so severely that he later died of blunt force trauma, according to police.

Gregor took Micciolo to Southern Ocean County Medical Center because he was lethargic and vomiting. He died there that evening.

He was scheduled to see a child abuse expert that day after his pediatrician found bruises all over his body.

After his son’s death, Gregor left the state and wasn’t arrested until July, 2021.

He was initially charged with child endangerment, but when a coroner’s report found Micciolo died from blunt force trauma, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office added murder charges.

Police found surveillance footage from the gym in Gregor’s Monroe Township apartment building that showed him forcing his son to run on a treadmill and gradually increasing the speed until he fell. He forced his son to do this over and over again.

“[Gregor] should have been looking out for his child, he should have been caring for him, he should have been helping him grow into a healthy young man,” said Assistant Prosecutor Lynn Juan during a hearing in March. “Instead this defendant was abusing his son. This defendant was hurting him. He was hitting him, choking him and subjecting this victim — his own child — to ongoing abuse.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Choking#Violent Crime#Nj
1010WINS

Woman, 77, dies from possible assault in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was found dead Saturday night at her Brooklyn home, authorities said. Cops were called to 361 East 45th Street in East Flatbush with reports of a possible assault around 7:23 p.m. Inside the house, officers found 77-year-old Elenora Bernard with bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Subway attack: Man stabbed in head, torso on train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An attacker repeatedly stabbed a 25-year-old man on a no. 2 train in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to his head, torso and left arm in the attack, which happened around 9:50 p.m., police said. He was able to get off the train at Sterling Street. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not considered life threatening.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who drove off with Jeep left running inside Brooklyn parking lot sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a man accused of taking a car that was left running inside a Brooklyn parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the suspect exited a dark parked vehicle in front of 736 Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush, and entered an unattended blue 2006 Jeep that was left running in the parking lot of the location.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over fare evasion

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At one point, the boy punches an officer, then wrestles him to the ground and puts him in a chokehold. Eventually, with the help of an MTA worker, the cops were able to put the teens in handcuffs. It happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in Harlem....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy