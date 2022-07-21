ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jamal Smith found guilty in highway killing of youth baseball coach

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItOpK_0go0gEIS00
Jamal Smith's mugshot. Photo credit Photo courtesy Hennepin County Jail

After about 16 hours of deliberation, a jury has found Jamal Smith guilty on all charges. On Monday, both sides rested in the trial and the case was handed to the jury the following day for deliberation after closing arguments.

Smith was charged with first and second-degree murder for the death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton who was shot and killed in July 2021 while driving on the highway.

Prosecutors have argued the shooting on Highway 169 was a case of road rage with Smith pulling the trigger of the gun that claimed Boughton’s life.

On the day of the incident, Smith was accused of driving erratically and swerving into Boughton’s lane on the rainy day at around 10 p.m. It is then believed that Boughton honked his horn and gave Smith the middle finger.

Boughton was then shot in the head with his son sitting in their pickup truck next to him. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died. He was 56.

On Monday, Smith took the stand for 45 minutes of testimony in his own defense. While being walked through the events of July 6, 2021, Smith admitted to driving the car that was involved in the fatal encounter with Boughton, but he claims he did not pull the trigger.

He was the only witness called in his defense.

Smith testified that the person that was sitting in the back of the SUV, Brandon Smothers, was the one who fired the gun. However, Smothers was not charged in the case and did not testify.

Comments / 2

Related
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Smith
CBS Minnesota

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February. Lane awaits sentencing in state court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there, while Thao and Kueng are scheduled to stand trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged with murder claims she was "burning a witch"

BALL CLUB, Minn. -- A 42-year-old woman is charged with murder after she claims she was "burning a witch" when she set a camper on fire in Itasca County. Crystal Wilson was charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson - both felonies - for the incident that occurred late Sunday night into Monday morning.
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baseball Coach#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy