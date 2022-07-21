President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19
President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.
“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
According to USA Today the White House has been taking extra steps to protect Biden from the virus, as multiple staff members have recently been stricken by it.
The 79-year-old president made health news yesterday as well after a video made rounds online of Biden appearing to announce that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Biden was speaking at a former coal mine plant in Massachusetts about climate change. The White House later clarified that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he had undergone before assuming his role as POTUS.
We’ll have more details as they emerge.
The Latest:
- Getting Real with Virginia Housing
- Sign-Up For KISS FM′s VIP Club Email Newsletter!
- Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
- Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails
- Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram
- Saweetie Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Blue Knit Dress
- Commentary: Steve Bannon’s Conviction Is Emblematic Of How White Supremacy Dodges Real Accountability
- Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run
- Rep. Louie Gohmert Is Big Mad That Diamond And Silk Allegedly Paid To Clout Chase And Didn’t Get Their Money’s Worth
- Ben Crump & NAACP President Derrick Johnson Discusses Justice During Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave
- Gary Has The Tea On Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Dating Situation! [WATCH]
- Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’
- Is RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield & Love & Marriage Huntsville’s Martell Holt Dating?
Comments / 0