Around Burlington: Crime-fighting storekeepers in 1908

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
In the winter of 1908, Joe Sutter and “Shorty” Gamble were contending with a mystery that was costing them both money and sleep.

About once a week, the cash register at their North Third Street sporting goods store in Burlington would be missing small amounts of cash, and both men were at a loss to explain the disappearances.

The problem was first noted on a morning that Gamble returned from a wrestling match in Fort Madison and decided to swing by the store to check the previous day’s receipts.

He noted the cash on hand and then went home. But a few hours later, his partner opened the store and a check of the register revealed $2.30 had vanished in those few early morning hours.

Even by 1908 standards, it was not a large loss, and if it had been a robbery, why hadn’t the entire cash register contents of $28.40 disappeared?

Gamble and Sutter checked the store’s windows and doors and found they had been securely locked, so the two owners finally rationalized the loss was just a bookkeeping error.

To their surprise, that error seemed to repeat itself a few days later when the register turned up a loss of $4.75, and then a third loss of $3.95 occurred the following week.

By then, both men were convinced that someone had made a copy of the store’s keys and was making an early morning withdrawal, so they set a trap to catch the thief.

For two nights, the men maintained a vigil outside the store, but saw nothing unusual.

Then on the third night, after the vigil had been terminated, another $5.16 withdrawal was made from the cash register.

At this point, the two shop owners went to the police with their problem.

Police Chief Hiltz was intrigued with their mystery but explained the flu bug had him shorthanded and he could not offer any assistance at that time.

The two disgruntled shop owners returned to their watch, but now they armed themselves with two large revolvers and flashlights.

They also brought in food to sustain them and placed cots inside the store at both the front and back doors.

It proved to be a quiet night, and finally, at 5 a.m., Sutter checked his watch and decided the thief had taken the night off.

He rose from his backdoor post and made his way through the darkened store to where Gamble maintained his post and suggested that both call it a night.

As the two men whispered, they suddenly became aware that there was movement elsewhere in the store.

A light flickered briefly near the cash register and there was the sound of the cash box being opened.

For a moment both men were stunned. How had the thief gained entrance with both the back door and front being guarded?

When they recovered from their surprise, Sutter motioned he would cut off the rear door while Gamble was to sneak behind the counter to a point where he could surprise the thief.

When the two men moved forward, a squeaking floorboard betrayed their presence and in an instant, the thief’s light vanished.

Gamble now stepped forward and shouted loudly that the visitor surrender, but the only response was silence.

Sutter then threw the light switch and both men rushed forward only to discover there was no one standing at the register.

Then came a crash as the front door was thrown open and a shadowy figure sprang into the street.

Gamble wheeled, shouted and fired his .38-caliber Colt at the disappearing form.

All he accomplished was the demolition of the store’s plate glass window and the peace and quiet of downtown Burlington.

Sutter and Gamble dashed into the street in time to see their quarry running toward Washington Street.

Gamble took off after the figure while Sutter stood in the middle of the street and blazed away with his gun, peppering the doors and windows of neighboring shops.

The thief turned the corner and ran into the alley by Moore’s transfer barns and now it was Gamble’s turn to blaze away.

His fusillade of shots bounced off buildings and awakened a good part of the town as lights were now appearing in downtown apartment windows.

The thief had now turned to run toward the river, but the two shouting and swearing store owners were gaining on him.

As the robber passed the Panley House annex, Sutter was able to down him with a flying tackle.

An excited crowd had now gathered and it was with difficulty that arriving police officers were able to extract the thief from the rough handling of the shopkeepers and their neighbors.

The officers, their prisoner, the shop owners and the curious marched to the police station, where it was determined that young Tom McKee had a bullet wound in his foot and a lot of explaining to do.

McKee was to confess that he was a lodger in an apartment above the store and made his entry by lowering himself down a small air shaft and he kept his thefts small in hopes it would not cause Gamble and Sutter too much distress.

McKee was then taken to the hospital for the bullet wound and later to court, where he was sentenced to six months in jail.

But he probably counted himself lucky to escape with his life from the heavily armed crime busters.

FORT MADISON, IA
The Hawk Eye

