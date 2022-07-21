ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall's Kanastakos will bring flavors of Mexico City to Pueblo

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZQSl_0go0fpYC00

Kanastakos, the fifth and final concept announced for the Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall, will serve tacos with ingredients sourced from Pueblo farms and recipes inspired by chef Jose Avila's childhood in Mexico City.

Avila, a James Beard Award-nominated chef with more than two decades of experience in Denver's restaurant scene, considers himself fortunate to have grown up in Mexico City. He saw people from all over Mexico and neighboring countries flock to the big city and bring their cuisine with them during the first 20 years of his life.

For his Kanastakos concept, he takes inspiration from tacos de canasta, tacos from Central Mexico that are cooked and often transported in a canasta, or basket. In his youth, Avila would travel to different Mexico City neighborhoods with his cousins in search of a bicycle-riding vendor with a giant canasta full of tacos with a soft, yet crisp shell.

"This dude just rides around," Avila said. "He has two buckets of salsa hanging on the basket, and he pulls up in a corner. You go and you order your tacos. The traditional one is always potato, black beans and pork, those are the ones you always can find."

June's announcement:Cajun cuisine with a Pueblo twist coming to Fuel & Iron Food Hall

When Kanastakos opens this fall inside the Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall, 400 S. Union Ave., customers will have several taco fillings to choose from including beef adobo, chicken mole, marinated pork, pork rinds, potatoes, and refried beans. Sides will include striped bass ceviche, steamed elotes (street corn) grilled elotes and esquites (street corn salad).

While the tacos may not be served from a bicycle vendor's basket, Avila's method of cooking the tacos achieves the trademark soft, yet crispy shell of tacos de canasta. After Avila prepares soft-shelled tacos, he wraps the inside of a basket with plastic, cardboard and butcher paper before placing the tacos in the basket. While the tacos are in the basket, Avila grabs a boiling-hot pot of chile oil.

"You dump the oil into the basket and then you cover everything," he said. "The steam of the hot oil and the oil being so hot, it cooks the tortilla but its also steaming. It has a really, really soft, kind of crispy consistency."

Born into a family that operated tacos and tortas stands throughout Mexico City, Avila always had a passion for food preparation. Twenty-one years ago, he moved to Denver, starting out as a dishwasher before working his way up to be executive director at Elway's Cherry Creek steakhouse in the mid-2000s.

He is the current owner of "La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal," a pozoleria on Larimer Street in Denver, and "El Borrego Negro," a weekly pop-up serving Hildago-style barbacoa.

As the fifth and final Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall concept to be announced, Kansastakos will set up shop with Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken, Mosh Ramen, The Cutting Board and Steel City Crescent Kitchen. Food hall developers Zach Cytryn and Nathan Stern said an exact date for the food hall's opening has not been finalized, but it will be some time in fall 2022.

Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall vendors will be at the Colorado State Fair at varying times from August 26 to September 5.

Check out the other Pueblo Fuel and Iron Food Hall concepts:

Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken:Fuel and Iron debuts hot chicken concept for upcoming food hall in Pueblo

Mosh Ramen:Mosh Ramen debuts as newest concept for Pueblo's upcoming Fuel and Iron Food Hall

The Cutting Board:Plant-based restaurant set to establish roots at Pueblo's upcoming Fuel & Iron Food Hall

Steel City Crescent Kitchen:Cajun cuisine with a Pueblo twist coming to Fuel & Iron Food Hall

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver-Based Law Firm Expands Colorado Springs Practice

Denver-based Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business and litigation law firm with offices across the nation, has expanded its Colorado Springs presence with a fresh office space and two newly established local attorneys. Brenda L. Bartels and Amber Blasingame, from the well-known and now closed Hanes & Bartels firm, will help lead and grow the team along with the services provided by the office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: ‘High-barrier’ shelters offer life instead of death

The seemingly intractable dilemma of the growing homelessness in Colorado Springs may be at a crossroads. A Gazette news report last week confirmed the New Promise Family Shelter on South Nevada Avenue will shutter its “low-barrier” doors at the end of July. It will transition to become a “high-barrier” operation requiring sobriety instead of permitting drug intemperance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Pueblo, CO
Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
milehighcre.com

CBRE Brokers Sale of The Ridge at Rockrimmon Apartments in Colorado Springs

The Ridge at Rockrimmon, a 126-unit apartment community in Colorado Springs, has sold to Atlanta-based real estate firm, Cortland. Saul Levy, Kevin McKenna, Mackenzie Walker, Chris Hart and Jessica Graham with CBRE Capital Markets represented the seller, anundisclosed private investor. Built in 1997, The Ridge at Rockrimmon is comprised of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hot Pot#Food Preparation#Big City#Steel City#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Fuel Iron Food Hall
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Pride Festival kicked off Saturday, marking the first in-person celebration in two years due to the pandemic. This weekend, Alamo Square Park transformed into an area for things like live entertainment, food vendors, and booths for health services and support. A family came out to support their daughter, The post Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

USAFA breaking ground on new visitor center, hotel complex Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAFA is breaking ground on their new visitor center and hotel complex. The ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m. for the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center and True North Commons Development outside the Academy’s north gate. The development is planned on 57 acres of Air Force property and includes a publicly-accessible commercial hotel, conference center, office space, retail and restaurant space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

CMZoo keepers share valuable lessons learned from their animals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wish the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) and its keepers a very happy National Zoo Keeper Week!. The animal care team works hard every day to educate and inspire future conservationist-zoologists, states CMZoo. The zoo is grateful for the team’s commitment to conservation and the animals in their care.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs. Crews responded to the fire at 7310 California Dr., just after 8:30 a.m. The cause to the fire is unknown at this time. The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado man hiking 486 miles for his grandmother

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old house painter from Colorado Springs made it his mission this summer to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and funds to find a cure. Allan Harper is also a long-distance hiker and is making the 486-mile trek from Denver to Durango along the Colorado Trail as part of his fundraising effort with the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

RV destroyed in fire just northeast of Colorado Springs; 2 hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames ripped through an RV Monday morning, destroying the vehicle and injuring two people. A photo from a viewer showed thick black smoke drifting from the RV when the fire first ignited just before 8:45 a.m. “We got dispatched to a vehicle fire initially,” said...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in Otero County

Laboratory tests conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) was found on a bat captured at Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site in Otero County outside of La Junta. Pd is an invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome (WNS) in hibernating bats. It can spread rapidly,...
OTERO COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek July 20, 2022 Edition

06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy