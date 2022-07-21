ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies’ quick reaction saved a man at the Martinez Detention Facility who had overdosed

By Beth Duncan
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartinez, California – On Tuesday morning, officers from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office brought a man back from the brink of death after he had suffered an overdose at...

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Police#Law Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in Marin City shooting identified, detectives looking for person of interest

MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.Authorities say 42-year-old Oakland resident Michael Arthur Rogers was shot to death while sitting in a car in the area of Cole Drive and Drake Avenue Sunday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of "rapid gunfire" at 10:06 a.m. They arrived on scene to find Rogers suffering from multiple gunshots, and a woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.READ MORE: One dead in Marin City triple shooting SundayPolice said a third victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. This victim's involvement in the shooting was still unknown as of Monday morning.Detectives say they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Deputies Protect Home From Grass Fire

DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire. On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home. Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Driver busted going 117 mph on Richmond Parkway

A motorist was busted going 117 mph on the Richmond Parkway during an enforcement operation last week, according to the Richmond Police Department. The operation increased traffic safety patrols and focused on dangerous driving behaviors throughout the city, police said. A total of 68 citations were issued for violations. In...
RICHMOND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Antioch

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
ANTIOCH, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by sedan in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy