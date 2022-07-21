ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, IN

Marion man facing multiple felony charges

 4 days ago

GRANT COUNTY, IN- On July 21, 2022 at approximately 3:46 am, Grant County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a female, at a residence in the 1100 Block of E 32nd Street, Marion. Dispatch could hear the female screaming for help and they could hear a male in the background....

inkfreenews.com

Five-Year Sentence For Stealing Checkbooks From Business

WARSAW — A Warsaw man received a five-year sentence after stealing checkbooks from a local business. Eric T. Scott, 52, Warsaw, is charged with fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony; theft, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Woman shot by husband dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who police said was shot by her husband before he turned a gun on himself last week has died. The incident happened inside a home at 4008 Willshire Estates Drive, in the area of Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive, near Trier Road. Police were called to the home on a “problem unknown” and were told a woman was outside of a home “bleeding very badly.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend woman dead after accidental shooting in Cass County

A South Bend woman is dead after an accidental shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency at around 3:26 pm on Sunday July 24th to the 3100 block of Detroit Rd in Howard Township. Police found Brittany Young, 35, of South Bend had been shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Motorcycle crash injures Peru man

CASS COUNTY, IN- On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash on SR 25 at Old SR 25. Several Deputies from from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash along with the Logansport Police Department, Clymer’s Fire Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County Emergency Medical Services. Initial scene assessment found a motorcycle had traveled off the roadway and rolled several times.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police warns against potential texting scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Detectives from the Indiana State Police have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development claiming the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, which takes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Huntington man killed in single vehicle crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- Matthew J. Weill, age 18, of Huntington, Indiana died Friday morning, July 22, 2022 of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash into a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR16). The decedent was westbound on CR 600 North when for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and impacted a tree head-on, subsequently bursting into flames. The decedent, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting early Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Pontiac Street just after 2:00 on a report of a shooting. Police say when they got there, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital.
FORT WAYNE, IN

