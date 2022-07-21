Marion man facing multiple felony charges

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN- Matthew J. Weill, age 18, of Huntington, Indiana died Friday morning, July 22, 2022 of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash into a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR16). The decedent was westbound on CR 600 North when for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and impacted a tree head-on, subsequently bursting into flames. The decedent, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO