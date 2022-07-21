ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Spots for Queer Nightlife in Austin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur LGBTQ+ community in Austin has a number of places for you to go out for drinks, a Kiki, and to dance the night away. Here’s a list of queer nightclubs and bars in Austin where you can show off your fiercest moves. Contributed by Alysia Garcia. _________________________________....

KXAN

The Best Places To Live In Austin With Austin Monthly

Madeline Hollern Executive Editor at Austin Monthly joined us with some tips on some of the best places to live in Austin right now. Watch to learn more about some of these hot spots to move to:. -East Congress. -Austin’s Colony. -Taylor. -Del Valle. -Bastrop & more!. Keep up...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Best Chicken Salad in Austin

Who would've ever thought that chicken, mayonnaise, and a bunch of other stuff would smush together so perfectly?. Whatever way you like it, Austin has some of the best. From the new Jewboy Subs to the classic Biderman's Deli, here's your roundup of the Best Chicken Salad in Austin. Contributed...
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

South Texas Chain Taco Palenque Finally Opens in Austin With Takeout/Delivery Location

South Texas chain Taco Palenque is much-loved in the state, and after opening in Round Rock in 2021, plus one in New Braunfels, the company finally opened its first location in the city. However, it’s a ghost kitchen location with only takeout and delivery services within commercial kitchen space GhostLine Kitchens in 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood. It’s open as of July 21 with shorter-for-now breakfast and lunch menus available from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, with items like pirata tacos, burritos, and fideo. Taco Palenque owner and founder Don Pancho opened the first location in Laredo in 1987, and now there are restaurants across Texas.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rio Grande Tex-Mex location in Pflugerville to close permanently

RIo Grande Tex-Mex in Pflugerville will close Aug. 7. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rio Grande Tex-Mex Restaurant location in Pflugerville at 15821 Central Commerce Drive will close permanently Aug. 7. General Manager Priscilla Orona said the property owners are planning to open their own business at the location. Orona said the location at 551 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Hutto, will continue operating as normal. Rio Grande Tex-Mex serves a wide ranging menu that includes fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burritos and nachos and offers a full bar. 512-252-1800. www.riograndetexmex.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
365thingsaustin.com

The Largest Mexican Martini In ATX

Grab your friends and enjoy the largest Mexican Martini in Austin! Trudy’s is offering their XL party shaker for $30 from Monday through Thursday. It’s $39 on the weekends!. Their location on 30th is currently closed for renovations, but you can check out the other. two. This place...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Is Austin, Literally, Hot as Hell Today?

The answer is, of course, no. We mean, don’t be stupid. But if we’re talking about Hell, Michigan, for instance, then Austin is actually hotter than Hell today: That unincorporated community near the bottom of the Lake Huron-pinching Mitten probably won’t surpass 80° before the night closes in.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Little Longhorn Saloon

Cold Beer, No Cover, Great Music! 21 and over. Don't forget to TIP THE BANDS!. 5434 Burnet Rd. (512) 458-1813 Mon - Thu: 5:00 - 11:45 / Fri - Sat: 5:00 - 1:00 / Sun: 2:00 - 8:00. Facebook Official Website.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Austin Proper Hotel & Residences

Austin Proper is a hotel and limited collection of 94 residences and penthouses set atop the Austin Proper Hotel, uniquely combining the comfort of home ownership with the impeccable service and unrivaled amenities of a grand hotel. Inside, a soulful mix of elegance and imagination is brought to life by design visionary Kelly Wearstler, while local culinary connoisseurs McGuire Moorman Hospitality will bring their chef-driven dining destinations right to your doorstep. Coming to the heart of the vibrant 2ND Street District in 2017.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Is This a Typical Texas Heat Wave or the Coldest Summer of the Rest of Our Lives?

There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Blue Hole Park In Georgetown

Take a dip at Blue Hole Park in Georgetown! This scenic lagoon is bordered by limestone bluffs along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River and does not require a reservation. The entrance to Blue Hole Park is at W. Second Street and Rock Street behind El Monumento restaurant....
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austonia

New psychedelic center offering guided ketamine sessions in Austin

A new clinic focused on guiding individuals through ceremonial psychedelic treatments has come to Austin. WITHIN Founder David Naylor, hosted a grand opening Friday for the recently opened center, which treats those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as those with depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain and those navigating life transitions. “We know psychedelic therapy works for all kinds of ailments, and thanks to John Hopkins University and other research centers and also the veterans, they’ve been on the front lines once again to push these laws through Congress, showing the results and efficacy,” Naylor said. The grand opening involved a series of talks from psychedelic industry leaders including Greg Fonzo, co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the University of Texas at Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

More than 40 dogs surrendered to Austin Animal Center after eviction

Currently, the shelter is at 142% capacity for dogs and "has been operating over capacity for months now," Bland said. AAC was able to find all the dogs kennel space, however, thanks to out-of-state rescue facilities AAC partners with. Bland said there has been an increase recently in people surrendering their pets due to evictions.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Trendy Tiny Grocer Is Bringing French Comfort Food to Hyde Park

Boutique South Congress grocery store and cafe Tiny Grocer is opening a second location with an expanded restaurant in the former Hyde Park post office. The second Tiny Grocer will open at 4300 Speedway early next year. With the larger space at the Hyde Park location, owner Steph Steele is...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

AMS reports fireball activity across Central Texas skies

AUSTIN, Texas – According to The American Meteor Society (AMS), a fireball streaked across Central Texas Sunday at 10:52 p.m. AMS received more than 200 reports and several videos of the fireball event. AMS received reports of the fireball seen mostly over Texas, but they also reported people seeing it over Louisiana and Oklahoma. AMS reported the initial computer generated...
AUSTIN, TX

