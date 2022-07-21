One man injured, other killed in a shooting incident early Thursday in Antioch

MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.Authorities say 42-year-old Oakland resident Michael Arthur Rogers was shot to death while sitting in a car in the area of Cole Drive and Drake Avenue Sunday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of "rapid gunfire" at 10:06 a.m. They arrived on scene to find Rogers suffering from multiple gunshots, and a woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.READ MORE: One dead in Marin City triple shooting SundayPolice said a third victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. This victim's involvement in the shooting was still unknown as of Monday morning.Detectives say they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO