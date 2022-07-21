ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

One man injured, other killed in a shooting incident early Thursday in Antioch

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntioch, California – A shooting incident in the early morning hours of Thursday resulted in one fatality and one injury. Officers were dispatched to Lawton Street near D Street around 1 p.m. following...

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in Marin City shooting identified, detectives looking for person of interest

MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.Authorities say 42-year-old Oakland resident Michael Arthur Rogers was shot to death while sitting in a car in the area of Cole Drive and Drake Avenue Sunday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of "rapid gunfire" at 10:06 a.m. They arrived on scene to find Rogers suffering from multiple gunshots, and a woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.READ MORE: One dead in Marin City triple shooting SundayPolice said a third victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. This victim's involvement in the shooting was still unknown as of Monday morning.Detectives say they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org
MARIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Antioch

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
State
California State
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-680 and Mission Blvd. in Fremont

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on southbound I-680 at the Mission Boulevard offramp on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 1:05 p.m. and involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on I-680...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by sedan in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a sedan in Hayward, according to a press release from the Hayward Police Department. Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Tennyson Road and Dickens Avenue due to a crash that involved a pedestrian and a sedan, according to the press release. The driver stayed on scene and was not injured in the collision.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police investigate deadly stabbing

The Hayward Police Department says one man is dead following a stabbing on Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call for a "man down" on the 24000 block of Amador Street around 8 a.m. . They say when officers arrived on the scene they found the man unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Found Dead of Apparent Stabbing on Saturday Morning

Police in Hayward are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning. Officers arrived in the 24000 block of Amador Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. after receiving reports of a "man down," police said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and had sustained...
HAYWARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 1 Injured During Filming Of Music Video In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night. According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday around 11:15 p.m., Fairfield police were called out to the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive on reports of a shooting where several people were shooting a music video. Police arrived at the scene and found one male who died after he was shot. A second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It’s unknown how badly the second victim was injured. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, so the police say they won’t be releasing any more information. They urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
FAIRFIELD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Teen mugged, knocked out by 2 boys near Berkeley Hills park

A 16-year-old boy was attacked and robbed Sunday night while walking to his car from Codornices Park in the Berkeley Hills, authorities report. The assailants — two boys who appeared to be 17 years old — punched and choked the boy, causing him to pass out during the robbery, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy