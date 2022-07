WABASH COUNTY, IN- The “Prevent, Recover, and Rock Together” event at First Friday, August 5 is to keep Wabash County aware of the impact illicit drugs and tobacco have on our communities. This event will bring attention to parents and young people alike, the responsibility we all have to be aware of what is out there and the resources that are available to combat the drug epidemic in our county.

