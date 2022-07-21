ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers sign USFL star TE Sal Cannella

By Timothy Lindsey
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbVrx_0go0cpep00
Sal Cannella inked a deal with the Packers. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were sitting at 89 players on their official roster. NFL rules say teams can have up to 90 before and during training camp.

Training camp opens up for the Packers on July 27. Ahead of players reporting, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added the 90th player Thursday: tight end Sal Cannella. Cannella was one of the top players in the USFL this past season and is ready for another chance with an NFL team.

After an impressive 2022 season with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers, the former Auburn Tiger caught 34 passes for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cannella's 368 receiving yards were the most by a tight end in the USFL in 2022 and 11th most overall among all players. He was named to the 2022 All-USFL Team.

The Illinois native is a very impressive athlete. The tight end stands at 6-5 and weighs 230 pounds. He is a tall receiving option who runs a 4.7 40-yard dash, and it is very rare for players who stand above 6-4 and weigh at least 225 pounds to run 4.7 or faster. This makes Cannella a unique prospect, especially on a team with Aaron Rodgers. Why not bring in as much size and talent as possible?

Cannella is more of a pass-catching tight end who can line up anywhere on the field as opposed to most tight ends who can only line up on the line of scrimmage. He will be a unique prospect at Green Bay's camp this summer.

The tight end room is very crowded with veterans Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan and younger players in Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney. However, the best way for Cannella to make this roster is to use his receiving skills and size down the field. That is how players can gain the trust of a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Time will tell if Cannella can fight his way onto the 53-man roster come September.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Illinois State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari placed on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers are a very careful team when it comes to major injuries historically, and it usually ends up paying off in the end. The team is continuing to be very careful with five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari as they placed the 30-year old on the PUP list Saturday. The former Colorado Buffalo star missed almost the entire season while recovering from his ACL tear he suffered on New Year's Eve of the 2020 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers to wear alternate jerseys in 2022

The Green Bay Packers debuted their new 1950s alternate jerseys in last season's Week 7 victory over Washington. Green Bay fans who were in favor of the jersey's design should be in a good mood after hearing the recent news about those same jerseys that broke Friday. According to Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
Yardbarker

What do we know about Packers undrafted rookie RB Tyler Goodson?

The Green Bay Packers have themselves an elite running back duo in Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and the thunderous A.J. Dillon. Both recorded 1,100+ scrimmage yards in 2021. However, the team is looking for a consistent No. 3 running back behind the both of them. Backup running backs Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill (tore ACL in Week 8) played in spurts last season. The team added another running back earlier this offseason in undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson. The team signed Goodson out of Iowa after the draft finished up at the beginning of May.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Remembering Sidney Rice's 2009 season in Minnesota

With the emergence of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the late 2000s, division-winning seasons for the Minnesota Vikings have come few and far between. However, one of the franchise's great seasons over the last 15 years came in 2009. The team would go 12-4 and make an NFC Championship Game appearance with Hall of Famer Brett Favre under center and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. However, one of the forgotten superstars of that Vikings team was Pro Bowl wide receiver Sidney Rice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reports to training camp amid uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns generated headlines on Thursday when it was learned they would be signing quarterback and 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal as they wait to learn about the status of starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part, half or all of the 2022 season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Bears miss again on a high round tackle

It looks like the Bears may have missed again on a high round tackle. Teven Jenkins career has not gotten off to a very good start. Something Bears fans are all to familiar with. At least this one isn’t on current Gm Ryan Poles. No chalk another one up to Ryan Pace, we will be paying the price of his mistakes for awhile.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ex La’El Collins Moves; Texans Rookie John Metchie Has Leukemia

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JULY 24 'BAMA'S METCHIE HAS LEUKEMIA Alabama product and Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III has announced he's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Eagles IN on Jessie Bates

Recently, Bengals safety Jessie Bates has had trouble getting paid. The former Second Team All-Pro safety has been holding out from team practices in the midst of stalled contract negotiations. So the question gets asked: Should the Eagles push for him?. The easy answer is yes. The complicated answer is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy