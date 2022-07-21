Packers sign USFL star TE Sal Cannella

Sal Cannella inked a deal with the Packers. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were sitting at 89 players on their official roster. NFL rules say teams can have up to 90 before and during training camp.

Training camp opens up for the Packers on July 27. Ahead of players reporting, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added the 90th player Thursday: tight end Sal Cannella. Cannella was one of the top players in the USFL this past season and is ready for another chance with an NFL team.

After an impressive 2022 season with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers, the former Auburn Tiger caught 34 passes for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cannella's 368 receiving yards were the most by a tight end in the USFL in 2022 and 11th most overall among all players. He was named to the 2022 All-USFL Team.

The Illinois native is a very impressive athlete. The tight end stands at 6-5 and weighs 230 pounds. He is a tall receiving option who runs a 4.7 40-yard dash, and it is very rare for players who stand above 6-4 and weigh at least 225 pounds to run 4.7 or faster. This makes Cannella a unique prospect, especially on a team with Aaron Rodgers. Why not bring in as much size and talent as possible?

Cannella is more of a pass-catching tight end who can line up anywhere on the field as opposed to most tight ends who can only line up on the line of scrimmage. He will be a unique prospect at Green Bay's camp this summer.

The tight end room is very crowded with veterans Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan and younger players in Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney. However, the best way for Cannella to make this roster is to use his receiving skills and size down the field. That is how players can gain the trust of a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Time will tell if Cannella can fight his way onto the 53-man roster come September.