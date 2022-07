PLYMOUTH – When a paddleboarder heard whales were spotted off Manomet Beach in Plymouth over the weekend, he was determined to come face-to-face with the creature. "It's just incredible. It's an amazing thing that most people will never see," said Michael Manfredi. A photographer snapped a picture just as the whale's head breached the water.Manfredi was on a paddleboard off the coast of Plymouth Sunday morning during the incredibly close encounter. "That whale came out of the water, I saw the bubbles coming," Manfredi told WBZ-TV. "I said uh-oh, here it comes. It came up right next to me."He's no stranger...

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO