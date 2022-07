Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares are advancing strongly in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant are getting a boost from twin developments. The company said Tuesday it plans to apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong. The stock already has a secondary listing in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China. The primary listing process is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO