Tipton County, TN

West Tennessee child found safe after more than a year missing

By David Royer
WJHL
 4 days ago
Carter Neal (photo TBI)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tipton County, Tennessee teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning.

His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the children on June 4, 2021, after they were last seen with their non-custodial mother Hailey Whitehorn.

Whitehorn was wanted by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and neglect.

TBI did not provide details on whether Whitehorn was apprehended, but said the case has been resolved.

