Canton, IL

Get to know the Friendship Festival Queen candidates

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 4 days ago

CANTON — The Canton Friendship Festival Queen pageant will be held Saturday, July 23. It will be held in the Canton High Auditorium and begins at 6 p.m.

Get to know the contestants here!

Lexi Steck

Parents: Crystal and Ryan Steck

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I decided to participate in this pageant because it has been a tradition for my grandma and I to go together every year, and I always knew I wanted to be one of the girls on stage one day.

Erica Riccioni

Parents: Ann and Rick Riccioni

Sponsor: Canton Morningstar Lodge #734

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I chose to participate in the 65th Annual Friendship Festival Pageant because I love meeting new people and making friends with the other contestants. I also love to volunteer my time at the various events we went to and I love to perform for an audience. So, that is why I chose to be a part of the 65th Annual Friendship Festival and why being a contestant in the pageant has been a fantastic experience for me. With that being said, I hope to see many amazing Fulton County residents at the pageant on July 23 at 6 p.m.!

Riley Hinderhan

Names of Parents: Brooke and Brandon Hinderhan

Sponsor:

Canton Elks Lodge 626

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I chose to participate in the pageant because I wanted to show myself that I could do things out of my comfort zone and I wanted to make new friendships. I have also wanted to be in the pageant ever since I watched my cousin McLean, win Queen.

Erica Dailey

Parents: Elizabeth Dailey and Brett Dailey

Sponsor: Canton Kiwanis Club

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I wanted to participate in the pageant this year because I wanted to build new relationships with some of my peers that I don't really talk to in school. I also wanted to experience the fun and building activities that the pageant has to offer.

Jailynn Munson

Parents: Kandi and Keith Munson

Sponsor: Canton Family YMCA

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I chose to participate in this years pageant because ever since I was a little girl I’ve had the dream of being a little princess! And what a perfect way to accomplish this goal and be apart of my community.

Roxann Richardson

Parents: Daneen and Kevin Richardson.

Sponsor: Orlando Crowther’s American Legion Post #16.

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I wanted to participate in the pageant because I knew that it’d be an amazing opportunity to help my community, form new friendships with my fellow (amazing) contestants, and wear a pretty dress!

Brooklyn Kimbrough

Parents: Wesley and Jessica Kimbrough

Sponsor: YWCA of Canton

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I wanted to participate in the pageant because I wanted to get out of my comfort zone to gain more confidence in myself and make new friends.

Abby Spencer

Parents: I am the daughter of Scott & Jen Roos and Jason & Jodi Spencer.

Sponsor: I am sponsored by Snowman's Reindeer Farm.

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I've always wanted to participate in the pageant ever since my mom was on the pageant committee my 5th grade year. I also want to do the pageant to improve my public speaking skills and make friendships that will last a lifetime.

Jocee Miller

Parents: Shaun and Melissa Miller

Sponsor: MidAmerica National Bank

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I chose to be apart of the Friendship Festival Pageant because it is a great legacy to follow behind so many amazing women while also gaining lifelong friendships, self confidence, and many memories! This wonderful experience is something I will never forget!

Alivia Hootman

Parents: Brandon and Kara Hootman

Sponsor: The Hair Society

Why did you decide to become a contestant?

I participated in the pageant because I wanted to reconnect with girls I used to go to school with.

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Get to know the Friendship Festival Queen candidates

