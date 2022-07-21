Georgia unemployment at all-time low, jobs at all-time high

Georgia Department of Labor One Clayton County woman says someone opened a claim in her name, and now she’s out more than $17,000. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — New figures from the Georgia Department of Labor show that unemployment in the Peach State is at an all-time low, while jobs are at an all-time high.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced on Thursday that June’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% for the first time in history, with a rate of 2.9%.

“We have never seen an unemployment rate below three percent,” said Commissioner Butler. “The unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should in a strong economy. We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment.”

The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%, which is 0.7% higher than Georgia’s.

Butler adds that jobs rose more than 18,100 from May to June, bringing the total to 4,801,800.

The sectors that saw the most job growth during June included health care and social assistance, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

“Georgia ranks highest in the Southeast and third highest of the ten most populated states with a labor participation rate of 62.3% for May,” Butler said.

The Georgia DOL’s website currently lists more than 200,000 open jobs across the state.

