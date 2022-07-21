Mega Millions jackpot now a whopping $660 million-- 3rd largest in game’s history

Mega Millions Jackpot hits $660 Million HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: The Mega Millions jackpot is the third highest in the game's history. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — After no one won in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has now gone up to a whopping $660 million.

If you win and take the cash option on this jackpot, that’s more than $359 million.

The next drawing is Friday night. The jackpot is now the third largest in the lottery’s history.

There’s also a chance the jackpot could still go up by the time of Friday night’s drawing.

The first jackpot win of 2022 was a $426 million prize won in California on Jan. 28.

The next jackpot that was won happened in New York on March 8, with a prize of $128 million.

The third jackpot of the year, at $110 million, was won in Minnesota on April 12 — that was the state’s first jackpot winner.

In the very next drawing, a Tennessee ticket won the $20 million jackpot on April 15.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever drawn was $1.537 billion, drawn on Oct. 23, 2018. Only one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

