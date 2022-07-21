ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mega Millions jackpot now a whopping $660 million-- 3rd largest in game’s history

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wrGW_0go0bZlW00
Mega Millions Jackpot hits $660 Million HAWTHORNE, CA - MARCH 29: The Mega Millions jackpot is the third highest in the game's history. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — After no one won in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot has now gone up to a whopping $660 million.

If you win and take the cash option on this jackpot, that’s more than $359 million.

The next drawing is Friday night. The jackpot is now the third largest in the lottery’s history.

There’s also a chance the jackpot could still go up by the time of Friday night’s drawing.

The first jackpot win of 2022 was a $426 million prize won in California on Jan. 28.

The next jackpot that was won happened in New York on March 8, with a prize of $128 million.

The third jackpot of the year, at $110 million, was won in Minnesota on April 12 — that was the state’s first jackpot winner.

In the very next drawing, a Tennessee ticket won the $20 million jackpot on April 15.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever drawn was $1.537 billion, drawn on Oct. 23, 2018. Only one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, making it the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Atlanta Civic

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech Police

Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech PoliceSamarium149. Fell off the back of a car at around 11:50 AM. If this is yours, contact GT Police at (404) 894 - 2500 (not Atlanta police, the university's police. I'm a grad student). Dropped it off with them just now. They're also looking into possible camera footage of the intersection to find the owner as well. (u/Samarium149)
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified Monday from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican who is also running for Georgia lieutenant governor. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ hosting of a fundraiser for Jones’ eventual Democratic...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buckhead restaurateur helping convicted felons start new with startup cash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Buckhead business owner is giving convicted felons a second chance at life by investing in their futures. Chad Dillon, the owner of The Boiler Seafood & Crab Boil, told CBS46 he was watching the popular reality show “Shark Tank” and wanted to bring the concept to the prison system. He wants to help keep inmates from returning to jail.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy