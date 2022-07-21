ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Indiana representatives voted on contraception, marriage protections

By Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Correction : A previous version of the story incorrectly listed Rep. Hollingsworth's votes.

Congress on Thursday passed a bill that would protect patients' right to contraception and health care providers' right to prescribe it. The vote was 228-195 .

Earlier this week, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The vote was 267-157.

Here's how Indiana representatives around the state voted.

Right to Contraception Act, H.R. 8404

YEA votes:

André Carson, D-Indianapolis, 7th District

Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, 1st District

NAY votes:

James Baird, R-Greencastle, 4th District

Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, 3rd District

Larry Bucshon, R-Evansville, 8th District

Greg Pence, R-Columbus, 6th District

Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, 5th District

Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, 2nd District

Trey Hollingsworth, R-Jeffersonville, 9th District

Respect for Marriage Act, H.R. 8373

YEA votes:

André Carson, D-Indianapolis, 7th District

Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, 1st District

NAY votes:

James Baird, R-Greencastle, 4th District

Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, 3rd District

Larry Bucshon, R-Evansville, 8th District

Greg Pence, R-Columbus, 6th District

Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, 5th District

Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, 2nd District

Not voting:

Trey Hollingsworth, R-Jeffersonville, 9th District

KandyKizzes
4d ago

WHYYYYY do these "people" get ANY say in who WE choose/want to marry, what WE do with OUR bodies, and if WE choose to use contraception? If that's not red flags pointing towards a future dictatorship of sorts, not sure what is. This is just....sad (to say the very least)....EFF SCOTUS!! 🗣📢

