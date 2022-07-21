ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

What Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. said about adding an Auburn QB, potential Alabama game

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama State football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and players Dematrius Davis and Irshaad Davis spoke Thursday at SWAC Media Day at the Sheraton-Birmingham.

Here are some of the most notable things Robinson, the Hornets' first-year coach, had to say.

Magic City Classic

If there's one game Alabama State wants to win above all others, it's likely the Oct. 29 showdown with Alabama A&M at Legion Field in Birmingham.

When Robinson arrived at Alabama State as a freshman linebacker in 1988, he didn't realize how big a deal the annual rivalry between the Hornets and Bulldogs was. Now he's fully aware the Magic City Classic is "one of those games you always circle" on the calendar.

"I didn't realize until I played in it, like, man, this is it," Robinson said. "You come here Monday and they're already tailgating."

Alabama A&M, which holds an all-time 44-39-3 lead in the series, has won the last four games, including a 42-28 win last October , and 12 of the last 17. Given the importance of the game and the recent tide of the rivalry, a victory would be pivotal in Robinson's first season.

Robinson won three of his four Classics as a player, including a 59-13 blowout during his senior season which he regards as one of his favorite memories at ASU.

"Just being on the sideline, me and my teammates enjoying and savoring that aspect of we're winning the Magic City Classic," Robinson said. "It wasn't like a nail-biter, because a lot of times that game goes down to the last play."

Every time Robinson drives through Birmingham, he makes sure to look out the window and catch a glimpse of Legion Field's lights. He planned on doing the same with his players Thursday.

Transfer portal

Quarterback Dematrius Davis is perhaps Alabama State's biggest-ever transfer addition. The former four-star recruit redshirted last season at Auburn before opting to continue his career in Montgomery.

Davis isn't the only notable FBS transfer on the Hornets' roster, as former Arkansas lineman Ray Curry, UConn tight end Jayce Medlock and Colorado wideout La'Vontae Shenault, among others, are expected to play big roles. Understandably, Robinson fielded questions about the impact of the transfer portal.

Robinson compared today's transfer environment with his own playing days. He never would have considered leaving Alabama State for a rival or bigger program, but accepted that the landscape has changed.

"It goes both ways," he said. "We haven't really had anybody leave, knock on wood. I think when you bring in good players it's awesome; when you lose good players it's like, 'Man, this portal thing isn't so good.' It's just the nature."

Could Alabama-Alabama State happen?

While Alabama State has faced Auburn twice in recent years — losing 62-0 to the Tigers last season — the Hornets have never faced Alabama's other dominant program.

Alabama, in fact, has never played any HBCU team. But at SEC Media Days Tuesday, Nick Saban said he was "very much in favor" of the possibility, especially against Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

"I’ve always been an advocate of playing in-state schools," Saban told reporters. "Because I think it sort of helps them raise their level and their ability to compete, which obviously if you do that, you also contribute to how successful the players in those organizations can be. So I would be very much in favor of that.”

Robinson was asked about Saban's comments Thursday.

"That would be a huge deal," Robinson said. "It would be great for our fans, a lot of Alabama State fans like either Auburn or Alabama. It's just one of those games where I think it'd be great for the campus, for the school. It's not on the schedule, but we'll see if it happens one day."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

